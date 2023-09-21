September is one of the busiest times of the year for the fashion industry. Filled with glamorous runway shows and a plethora of spectacular after-parties and events, the month is a whirlwind of jaw-dropping sartorial moments. Smack dab in the middle of the chaos is Milan Fashion Week. Year after year, the city seizes the attention of the world with its top-tier designer shows and stunning hair and makeup looks. But off the runway, the streets are also brimming with inspiration. This season, the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 street style beauty looks embody the city’s vivacious energy and flawless sense of style.

Yes, in true Milanese fashion, the attendees are showing up and showing out. Chic hair and bold lips are often standout beauty moments at MFW, and this season isn’t any different. Sleek, slicked-back buns and bold vibrant colors are just two examples of the intriguing hair looks cameras are capturing as guests make their way from one show to the next.

Ahead, the best beauty street moments looks from Milan Fashion Week S/S ‘24 so far. Be sure to check back as we will update this story with new inspiring looks as the shows continue.

Sleek Side Parts

The Milanese fashion set knows the power of a good slicked-back hairstyle. Elegant and modern, the classic look is forever timeless, especially when paired with a neat side part. The best part of this style is that it can easily be worn with any hair length.

Whether pulled back into a low bun or ponytail, the side part makes a cool addition to an otherwise simple look. But the stray, slicked-down curl of this guest’s style is an example of how to amp up the edge.

With the hair styled in a sleek, long braided ponytail, the side part gets a new life.

Nude Lips

Red lips are great, but nude shades make a statement all their own. This guest's creamy flesh-toned lipstick is the ideal finish for her breezy monochromatic ensemble.

Peachy nudes can be hard to master, but when done right the result is stunning. Here, one guest shows how whimsical the shade can be with a matte finish.

Variation is the name of the game when it comes to donning a nude lip. By blending a natural lipstick shade with a deeper brown one, as shown on the guest above, the look is balanced and beautiful. The muted color also allows her feathery halter mini dress to be the star.

Slicked-Back Tight Buns

Looking for a new way to wear the classic bun? Why not take a cue from this guest’s look, which features the hair pulled back in delicate layers. The result is an interesting yet beautiful twist on the traditional hairstyle.

If you’re going with the no-pants option, a soft turtleneck and side bun are a good idea. Together, the look is casual without being overdone.

An Olivia Palermo fashion week look never disappoints. Seen outside of Alberta Ferretti, the star sported a cool half-up, half-down hairstyle complete with a baby bun.

Blue Eyeshadow

A splash of colorful eyeshadow is all that’s needed to accentuate a simple makeup look. This guest’s take features a concentrated amount of bright blue on the inner and outer corners of the eye for a playful yet fashionable vibe.

To really make the color pop, this guest paired her powder-blue eyeshadow with a set of thick, fluttery false lashes. Worn on both the top and lower lash line, they act more as a bold accessory and perfectly complete her fanciful makeup look.

Technicolor Hair

Fashion week always brings out the coolest hair colors. While the streets of Milan are known for gorgeous brunettes and softer shades, this guest’s ice-blonde hair with electric blue tips is a refreshing change of pace.

Fiery orange hair is the best way to go bold. Add in natural curls with lots of volume and you’ve got one magnificent look.