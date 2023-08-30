The sweltering days and humidity-filled nights of summer are almost over, and now it’s time to ring in the beloved fall season. The energy this time of year always brings about some great inventive beauty looks. From rich hair colors to vampy manicures and even fun nail art, it’s hard not to be excited about what the upcoming months have in store. You could stock up on some new sweaters or an intoxicating new fragrance. But perhaps the easiest way to usher in the cooler days is to lean into one or more of the top fall 2023 lipstick colors. Ranging from rich, earthy tones to electric berry shades, this season's top hues are all about embracing the past in a modern way.

Take the more traditional colors for instance, such as warm browns or classic reds, that are often associated with fall. While these autumnal hues will still prevail, celebrity makeup artist J Guerra explains that they will be getting a fresh makeover. “The shades of the season have evolved from flat and basic and are now much more versatile,” he says. For example, think soft hazel and creamy cocoa shades that uplift a traditional brown or a vibrant boost of berry instead of a standard red. Similarly, common fall finishes like matte and velvet will be taking a backseat to more satin formulas.

With the crispness in the air, the vibe is a tad more laid back, but that doesn't mean there aren’t a few show-stopping shades to test drive. “High shine and intense pigments like wine are also highly in demand,” notes Guerra.

Below, TZR tapped three celebrity makeup artists for their insight on the lipstick colors that will be ruling fall. Read on to see their top picks and advice on how to get reacquainted with nostalgic shades.

Toasty Browns Are Bringing The Warmth

Taking a cue from the changing leaves and warm seasonal shades of nature, brown lipstick is back this year in a big way. If you’ve found the color to be a bit harsh or too difficult to wear in the past, Guerra assures that adopting a softer version of the hue will make this round a lot easier as the latest offerings are more approachable. “Mellow variations, like toasty brown or roasted chestnut, have warm undertones that complement many complexions,” he says.

In line with keeping the look toned down, Guerra suggests opting for a satin finish that gives a subtle touch of shine. “With such an intense shade, you’ll want to look for a formula that offers full coverage color and comfortable wear, such as Chanel’s Rouge Allure line,” he says.

Brick Is The Everyday Way To Wear Red

Truly a staple of any makeup bag or kit, a good red lip color that’s easy to apply, like a brick red shade (with brown undertones), is something you want to have on hand. “Long-lasting and natural reds are going to be very popular this season,” says Guerra. Just a quick swipe and simple blot is all that’s needed before heading out the door. For the best result he recommends prepping your lips with a hydrating mask beforehand. “Not only does this ensure a smoother application, but it also surges the lips with moisture, resulting in a plush, healthy finish.”

90s’ Lip Liner Is Going Strong

Popularized during the ‘90s, deep brown and black lined lips are making a return this fall. “The shift back to nostalgic lip color combos, like pinky mauves and muted brown is predictable, but this season I’ve noticed more interest in the era’s lipliner looks with a modern twist,” says Guerra. As he explains, the lines aren’t as sharp, creating dimension, balance, and definition to the final look.

According to celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli, the application technique has also evolved. “With liners, you can definitely lean into the blurring effect for more of a watercolor [look] to the lips instead of a perfectly lined shape.” This, as he notes, allows you to really get creative with how you wear different tones so you can mix and match shades for a commanding look.

I Love You Latte

Despite surfacing in late summer, latte makeup was one of the most talked about trends of the season. But while the lengthy sun-filled days may be drawing to a close this tonal look is just getting started. “All shades of coffee, from creamy caramel to chocolatey mocha are trending big time for fall,” says Beck Morgan, makeup artist and National face designer at Armani Beauty.

Unlike the bronzy brown shades that characterized the original makeup style, fall’s take is all about soft satin finishes. To nail the look, Morgan notes you’ll need to utilize both a brown-toned lip liner and a creamy lipstick. He tells TZR it’s best to select a rich shade that’s based on your skin tone and then apply a nude satin lipstick to the center of your lips. Think of the liner as the espresso and the lipstick as the creamer, a quick blot of the lips is all it takes to give the full latte effect.

Wine Stained Reds Are In Full Effect

While it’s true that a classic red will never go out of style, moodier, wine-colored hues will be having a moment this fall. “These kinds of reds offer a certain wearability that blue-toned bold red lipsticks often don’t have,” says Morgan. What makes this look unique is the subtly stained effect and velvety suede-like appearance. Even better? He notes that they also require less upkeep as you wear them, meaning you don’t have to worry about bleeding colors mid-day.

In that vein, Scibelli says that the return to deep burgundy shades also allows you to embrace the blurred finish trend that makes application a cinch. “The idea is to create a look that’s a touch lived-in but is still hydrating and comfortable,” he says. That said, he recommends looking for bullets that are rich in pigment but are also infused with moisturizing ingredients.

Espresso

Warm, earthy browns are a no-brainer come fall. Each year brings a version of the hue that’s often inspired by nostalgia. However, according to Guerra, this season’s wave of brown lipsticks aren’t just about replicating retro styles but embracing modern variations like this lightly lacquered espresso shade. “Brown lipstick is a timeless choice in autumn but infusing them with today’s top trends like glazed or shimmering finishes will make them feel fresh and new again,” he says.

Strawberry Red

Bright colors still have a solidified place in your fall lineup despite the draw of darker hues. “Instead of familiar shades, think out of the box with vibrant strawberry red for an unexpected pop of color,” says Guerra. An intense coating of this pink-leaning color feels uplifted from a classic red and is much more sophisticated in an anything-but-ordinary kind of way.