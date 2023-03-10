In lieu of showing at Milan Fashion Week, Versace brought its Fall/Winter 2023 collection to Los Angeles ahead of Oscars weekend. Held at the Pacific Design Center with breathtaking views of the Hollywood hills from the runway, the show naturally drew an A-list front row including Cher, Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway, Gabrielle Union, and more. And of course, the show’s makeup look by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath was equally as glamorous as the clothes.

“The energy, glamour, and power of Hollywood — these are the reference points for this collection,” reveal the show notes in a press release from the Italian fashion house. “The energy from clashing Golden Age glamour with a contemporary attitude, and the confident power felt from living your own iconic moment in Versace.”

McGrath cosigned the F/W/ ‘23 season’s runaway graphic eyeliner trend that has been seen all over the NYFW, MFW, and PFW runways by creating sharp, graphic, black wings on the models’ eyes, which included an all-star lineup of Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski. The dramatic shape of the eyeliner mimics the collection’s straight-shoulder tailoring, A-line skirts, and strategic cut-outs, and could even be considered a play on designer Donatella Versace’s signature inky smoky eye.

Naomi Campbell walks the Versace F/W ‘23 runway. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once the show wrapped, McGrath shared a closer look of the runway makeup on Instagram, chronicling the creative process of the graphic eyes. “Wondrous wing meets heaven-sent highlight,” the makeup artist wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

To craft the dramatic eyeliner shape, McGrath turned to a handful of products from her namesake makeup line, including the Mothership III: Subversive Eyeshadow Palette, Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner (currently sold out), PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black, Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black, and the Dark Star Mascara. She injected a touch of Hollywood glamour by coating the finished shape in black glitter.

McGrath offset the sparkly wings with glowing skin and a glossy neutral lip, care of her Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo, Skin Fetish: Divine Blush, and Lust: Gloss in Faux Real. As for hair, super glossy sleek strands complimented the graphic eye and glowy skin.

With McGrath’s seal of approval, expect to see recreations of this glamourous graphic eye look all over your social feeds in the coming weeks as well as offline at your city’s fashion-girl hotspots.