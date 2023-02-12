Oh, TikTok. The social media platform is now where staple hairstyles, makeup application techniques, and retro manicures suddenly become revolutionary trends under the guise of a buzzy new name or a few modern tweaks. Take the slicked-back bun, for example. Last year, the classic, effortless updo became known as the “Olaplex bun” overnight after BeautyTok flooded with tips on how to turn the effortless hairstyle into a multitasking one by coating the hair in the bond-building treatment before twisting it into a low bun. While the hack is genius for anyone who doesn’t have time to let the hair-repairing treatment marinate at home, a sleek bun doesn’t always have to double as a hair treatment. In fact, the elevated versions of the slicked-back bun made their way onto the New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2023 runways, a sign that the TikTok beauty trend will continue to live offline next season.

While low buns popped up on the NYFW S/S ‘23 runways, the styles seen this season have sculptural elements to the updo. At Christian Siriano, models wore sleek twisted buns dubbed “Rosie Twists” by lead hairstylist Lacy Redway, while at Jason Wu models had an extreme side part and twisted buns at the nape of the neck that were secured with hairnets.

With NYFW still in full swing, expect to see even more slicked-back buns to inspire your own take on the timeless hairstyle. For now, a breakdown of the hairstyles seen on the runways this season.

Jason Wu

(+) Finishing touches. Courtesy of Olaplex (+) The model’s slicked-back bun. Courtesy of Erin Lukas INFO 1/2

“Dramatic” and “cinematic” were the two adjectives used to describe the Jason Wu F/w ‘23 show at the Guggenheim Museum, and the runway hair look followed suit. Olaplex ambassador Jimmy Paul created super sleek, twisted buns wrapped in hairnets, complete with an extreme side part. “These hairnets are old-fashioned ones used for restaurant workers in the ‘20s-’40s,” he said backstage. “It keeps the bun tidy.”

Prior to crafting the buns, Paul prepped the hair with Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother Leave-In Styling Treatment, then blow-dried it and flat-ironed it as needed. After creating the buns, he layered Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil and No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum to create the slick, wet-like finish.

Alice + Olivia

(+) Tied up with a giant bow. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) A slicked-back bun meets fancy chignon. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Using products from his namesake hair care line, celebrity hairstylist Nick Stenson created a plethora of slicked-back bun hairstyles for Alice + Olivia’s F/W ‘23 presentation. Variations included center parts (another big TikTok trend), fancy chignon twists, and big colorful bow hair accessories.

Christian Siriano

(+) The completed “Rosie Twist.” Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Supermodel Coco Rocha shows off the hairstyle. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Unilever stylist and celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway aptly named the rose-inspired updos she crafted for Christian Siriano’s romantic collection, the “Rosie Twists.” The stylist twisted the sleek buns to resemble rose petals, prepping the hair with TRESemmé’s Extra Hold Mousse for a super smooth finish. She left a front section of hair out of the twist, weaving it in an “S” shape pattern from the hairline towards the updo to mimic a rose stem. A blast of TRESemmé Freeze Hold hair Spray ensured the style stayed pristine on the runway.

PatBo

(+) A model with her finished slick bun getting her makeup done backstage. @sundayriley (+) Models get ready to walk the runway. @patbo INFO 1/2

PaBo creative director Patricia Bonaldi looked to ‘90s party girls for inspiration for her F/W ‘23 collection, and the runway hairstyles perfectly matched the vibe. Included in the mix were slick, center-parted buns — the ideal hairstyle for a long night of dancing in a sweaty club.

With so many variations of the viral TikTok slicked-back bun on the F/W ‘23 runways, expect the updo to be more popular than ever next season.

More to come...