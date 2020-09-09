Each year, on Sep. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month enters full swing — however, this year is quite different. Between the racial reckoning and the pandemic, 2020 has elucidated profound challenges in the Latinx community, with small businesses in particular taking a titanic hit. While festivities have either moved online or been cancelled entirely, you might want to consider celebrating in a new way this year: by adding a few new Latinx-owned fashion brands to your repertoire, for instance. Now, more than ever, there are tons of brands that could use your support, many of whom are cultivating a cultural conversation with each piece.

Fashion has long been a conduit for cultural learning. Scores of designers have captured the distinct essence of their heritage through artful clothing, thus starting a dialogue with each piece put into the world. By supporting small Latinx designers, you're helping create a future for that dialogue, especially at a time where it's needed most. According to a Mar. 2020 survey conducted by the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative, 86% of Latino small business owners reported that the pandemic had a significant negative impact on their companies, with approximately two-thirds indicating that they would have to close operations if conditions persisted for six months. By now, we have arrived at that half-year mark — and with the pandemic far from over, pulling up now to show support is paramount, so these brands can continue to survive and thrive.

So, for those who are looking to nab a few new pieces for themselves this season, consider shopping the brands below:

Latinx-Owned Fashion Brands To Support: Sabrina Olivera

For Brooklyn-based Mexican designer, Sabrina Olivera, her latest collection ("Soldaderas") is an homage to female soldiers in the Mexican Revolution. With soft cashmeres and rugged leathers, 100% of proceeds from the collection are donated to Red Nacional de Refugios A.C., a foundation dedicated to providing shelter for gender and domestic violence victims in Mexico.

Latinx-Owned Fashion Brands To Support: KARIGAM

Before she was the founder, CEO, and Creative Director of KARIGAM, Karina Gamez was a young girl in Venezuela, who worked with all her family's businesses in finance, operations, and more. When she launched KARIGAM (shortly after procuring a degree in Fashion Design), she wanted to create pieces that were sophisticated and well-made, as to meet the needs of the modern, metropolitan woman. Each design is inspired by art and architecture, making for a smart, refined repertoire.

Latinx-Owned Fashion Brands To Support: Mozh Mozh

Mozhdeh Matin founded her eponymous brand to draw attention to the high-quality fibers that are indigenous to Peru, where she was raised. All Mozh Mozh pieces are made by local artisans, who use generations-old Peruvian techniques and native materials (alpaca; cotton) while designing. The celeb-loved indie brand is always expanding the its horizons and looking to work with new artisans in nearby villages.

Latinx-Owned Fashion Brands To Support: Barragán

Often characterized by its playful, licentious spirit, Barragán is fashion's answer to the youthful energy of Mexico City, offering confident styles for all genders that are primed for wearing through late nights out. With its surprising colors and silhouettes, the emerging fashion brand is erupting across Instagram right now — and is sure to keep gaining popularity.

Latinx-Owned Fashion Brands To Support: GAUGE81

From Colombia-born designer Monika Silva, GAUGE81 is underpinned by a constant experimentation with proportions and symmetry, toeing the line of the perfectly imperfect through sumptuous knits and satin workwear pieces.

Latinx-Owned Fashion Brands To Support: Jonne Amaya

Mexican-born fine jewelry designer Jonne Amaya is not one for repetition. Everything she makes is one-of-a-kind and highly personalized, created through an intimate design process with each client. Whether repurposing a family heirloom or starting fresh, Jonne's elegant, minimalist styles are sure to withstand the test of time.

Latinx-Owned Fashion Brands To Support: Selva Negra

Selva Negra started as an entirely bootstrapped project, with $500 and some scrap fabrics that Kristen Gonzalez and Sam Romero compiled. Today, it's a season-less, expressive fashion brand, which calls on modern, wear-everywhere silhouettes inspired by their Latina heritage.