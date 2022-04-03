(Shopping)

This $15 H&M Dress Will Help You Nail Summer's Sexiest Runway Trend

Thrifty shoppers, rejoice.

By Valerie Stepanova
TyLynn Nguyen wears a lacy silk dress from CO.

Sultry dressing is a major trend for 2022. If you like flossy cutout pieces from brands like Nensi Dojaka and Christopher Esber — or obsess over Kim Shui’s sheer mesh creations — but don’t feel quite ready to make a big ticket purchase on the It styles yet, check out H&M. The retailer allows you to partake in the trends without having you max out your shopping budget for the month. This season, a majority of the sexy clothes from H&M will set you back no more than $50 — read: maximum experimentation with minimal impact on your wallet.

If you’re not sure where to begin, direct your attention to H&M’s fluffy cropped cardigan ($25). The flamingo-hued piece will help you attain the sultry ab-revealing effect of the viral La Maille top from Jacquemus at a fraction of the cost. Afterwards, proceed to scroll through the high street brand’s current sultry selections — taking note of the many cutout tops, dresses, pants, and skirts. (You’ll quickly find that most of the flirty, peek-a-boo pieces also retail for $25 or under.) Those who keep an eye out on rising fashion trends will spot several skirts and dresses with leg-revealing thigh slits, which recently emerged as a sub-trend in the sexy clothing category. And finally, if you’re in the market for a revenge dress, H&M has a glittery halter-neck frock with side cutouts and a daring side slit for an even bigger style impact.

Are you ready to embrace all the dicey trends this summer? If yes, keep scrolling to view (and shop) all the TZR-approved offerings from H&M, which will help you build up, or complete, your sultry wardrobe for the season.

H&M
Sequined Pencil Skirt
$50
In case you haven’t heard, sultry leg slits on both skirts and dresses are about to be everywhere. This sequin-adorned midi number from H&M takes the emerging trend head-on.
H&M
Patterned Fitted Jumpsuit
$30
So far, A-listers are loving catsuits for 2022. This bodycon one-piece features a cutout section in the front, checking off two major trends in one go.
H&M
Cutout Dress in Black
$25
Billowy nap dresses maintain their sweeping popularity in the post-lockdown era. This cutout number from H&M offers a sultry take on the in-demand design.
H&M
Patterned Tie-Detail Skirt
$18
The midriff-flossing trend is still going strong for summer. Snag this wavy midi skirt and team it with a matching crop top for a coordinated, on-trend look.
H&M
Super Push-Up Lace Bodysuit
$35
If you’re growing weary of seeing bralettes and bra tops everywhere, this lacy bodysuit will offer some much-needed reprieve. Complete the look by pairing it with baggy jeans or a pleated micro skirt.
H&M
Cutout Detail Pants
$25
Embrace the sartorial psychedelic prints trend with these joyful pants in an all-over green and blue swirly print. Here, the cutouts on the right hand side add a playful touch.