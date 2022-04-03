Sultry dressing is a major trend for 2022. If you like flossy cutout pieces from brands like Nensi Dojaka and Christopher Esber — or obsess over Kim Shui’s sheer mesh creations — but don’t feel quite ready to make a big ticket purchase on the It styles yet, check out H&M. The retailer allows you to partake in the trends without having you max out your shopping budget for the month. This season, a majority of the sexy clothes from H&M will set you back no more than $50 — read: maximum experimentation with minimal impact on your wallet.

If you’re not sure where to begin, direct your attention to H&M’s fluffy cropped cardigan ($25). The flamingo-hued piece will help you attain the sultry ab-revealing effect of the viral La Maille top from Jacquemus at a fraction of the cost. Afterwards, proceed to scroll through the high street brand’s current sultry selections — taking note of the many cutout tops, dresses, pants, and skirts. (You’ll quickly find that most of the flirty, peek-a-boo pieces also retail for $25 or under.) Those who keep an eye out on rising fashion trends will spot several skirts and dresses with leg-revealing thigh slits, which recently emerged as a sub-trend in the sexy clothing category. And finally, if you’re in the market for a revenge dress, H&M has a glittery halter-neck frock with side cutouts and a daring side slit for an even bigger style impact.

Are you ready to embrace all the dicey trends this summer? If yes, keep scrolling to view (and shop) all the TZR-approved offerings from H&M, which will help you build up, or complete, your sultry wardrobe for the season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.