(Red Carpet)
See Every Head-Turning “Gilded Glamour” Look From The 2022 Met Gala
Don’t miss a single outfit.
One of the most frenetic red carpet events for celebrities, stylists, and tastemakers is undoubtedly the Met Gala (the event is held on the first Monday of May). The fashion bar is set high on this night as Hollywood’s top stars arrive in elaborate ensembles while attempting to stay on theme. And between climbing the many steps of the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in their dramatic looks and posing for the pit of photographers, the scene can feel intense. At the 2022 Met Gala, the best fashion looks complemented this riveting energy, however, as celebs like Blake Lively tapped into the Gilded Age dress code.
This year’s outfit theme called for “conspicuous white-tie glamour” inspired by this time period in New York City. (The Gilded Age stretched roughly from 1870 to 1910 and was a time of corporate prosperity and industrialization — think the rise of John D. Rockefeller, Cornelius Vanderbilt, and J.P. Morgan.) Celebrities like Chamberlain took the style memo to heart — the influencer wore a puff-sleeve yellow crop top with a white skirt by Louis Vuitton, complete with a mini tiara and dazzling jewelry. Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens had a different take on what the Gilded Age meant to her as she rocked a sheer black gothic gown from Moschino.
Long after the champagne has been guzzled and the red carpet is rolled back up, you’ll want to look back on the most memorable outfits from the night. So without further ado, check out TZR’s favorite best-dressed Met Gala attendees ahead.
Sarah Jessica Parker
In Christopher John Rogers.
Sophie Turner
In Louis Vuitton.
Gemma Chan
In Louis Vuitton.
Emma Stone
Cynthia Erivo
In Louis Vuitton.
Kaia Gerber
In Alexander McQueen.
Maude Apatow
In Miu Miu.
Amber Valletta and Charlotte Tilbury
Camila Mendes
In Ami.
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
Lively in Atelier Versace and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Janelle Monáe
In Ralph Lauren and Delfina Delettrez.
Michelle Yeoh
Tommy Dorfman
In Christopher Kane.
Camila Cabello
In Moschino.
Kacey Musgraves
In Prada.
Venus Williams
In Chloé.
Vanessa Hudgens
In Moschino and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Joan Smalls
Amy Schumer
In Gabriela Hearst.
Emma Chamberlain
In Louis Vuitton.
Laura Harrier
In Victor Glemaud.
Quannah Chasinghorse
Chloë Grace Moretz
In Louis Vuitton.
Glenn Close
Mindy Kaling
In Prabal Gurung.
La La Anthony
In a LaQuan Smith dress, Christian Louboutin heels, David Yurman jewelry, and Laurel Dewitt headpiece.
Anna Wintour
In Chanel and Manolo Blahnik.
Bee Carrozzini
In Alexander McQueen.
Rachel Smith
More to come...