See Every Head-Turning “Gilded Glamour” Look From The 2022 Met Gala

One of the most frenetic red carpet events for celebrities, stylists, and tastemakers is undoubtedly the Met Gala (the event is held on the first Monday of May). The fashion bar is set high on this night as Hollywood’s top stars arrive in elaborate ensembles while attempting to stay on theme. And between climbing the many steps of the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in their dramatic looks and posing for the pit of photographers, the scene can feel intense. At the 2022 Met Gala, the best fashion looks complemented this riveting energy, however, as celebs like Blake Lively tapped into the Gilded Age dress code.

This year’s outfit theme called for “conspicuous white-tie glamour” inspired by this time period in New York City. (The Gilded Age stretched roughly from 1870 to 1910 and was a time of corporate prosperity and industrialization — think the rise of John D. Rockefeller, Cornelius Vanderbilt, and J.P. Morgan.) Celebrities like Chamberlain took the style memo to heart — the influencer wore a puff-sleeve yellow crop top with a white skirt by Louis Vuitton, complete with a mini tiara and dazzling jewelry. Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens had a different take on what the Gilded Age meant to her as she rocked a sheer black gothic gown from Moschino.

Long after the champagne has been guzzled and the red carpet is rolled back up, you’ll want to look back on the most memorable outfits from the night. So without further ado, check out TZR’s favorite best-dressed Met Gala attendees ahead.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Christopher John Rogers.

Sophie Turner

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Louis Vuitton.

Gemma Chan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Emma Stone

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Kaia Gerber

Theo Wargo/WireImage)

In Alexander McQueen.

Maude Apatow

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Miu Miu.

Amber Valletta and Charlotte Tilbury

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Camila Mendes

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Ami.

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lively in Atelier Versace and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Janelle Monáe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren and Delfina Delettrez.

Michelle Yeoh

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tommy Dorfman

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Christopher Kane.

Camila Cabello

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Moschino.

Kacey Musgraves

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Prada.

Venus Williams

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Chloé.

Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Moschino and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Joan Smalls

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Amy Schumer

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Gabriela Hearst.

Emma Chamberlain

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Laura Harrier

John Shearer/Getty Images

In Victor Glemaud.

Quannah Chasinghorse

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chloë Grace Moretz

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Louis Vuitton.

Glenn Close

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

John Shearer/Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung.

La La Anthony

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a LaQuan Smith dress, Christian Louboutin heels, David Yurman jewelry, and Laurel Dewitt headpiece.

Anna Wintour

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Chanel and Manolo Blahnik.

Bee Carrozzini

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Alexander McQueen.

Rachel Smith

John Shearer/Getty Images

More to come...