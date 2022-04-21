Elle Fanning Just Shared The Easiest Way To Elevate A ‘No-Makeup Makeup’ Look

If you’ve seen any stills from Hulu’s new series The Girl From Plainville, you probably didn’t recognize Elle Fanning at first. The actor’s physical portrayal of convicted criminal Michelle Carter is drastically different from her real-life persona — most notably, the harsh eyebrows she donned for the role. The promotion tour for the series, however, is another story. On The Late Late Show With James Corden this week, Fanning looks as ethereal as ever in a metallic two-piece ensemble and silver eyeshadow look to match.

In a series of poolside Instagram pictures shared by Fanning and her glam team, the actor is simply glowing in soft, natural makeup and a sleek updo styled by Jenda Alcorn. Her makeup artist, Erin Ayanian Monroe, shared that she used a full face of products from L'Oréal to create the radiant look, which featured a pop of metallic silver eyeshadow. To create a warm, rosy flush on her cheeks, Monroe used L'Oréal True Match Super-Blendable Blush in Spiced Plum as well as L'Oréal True Match Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder in Moonlight for a silvery highlight.

The silver eyeshadow, which appears to be focused on the inner corners, was courtesy of L'Oréal Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow in String of Pearls. Monroe added subtle definition to Fanning’s lashes using L'Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara and filled in her brows using Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Mechanical Pencil. The look was topped off with L'Oréal Colour Riche Les Nus Intense Lipstick in Nu Irreverent, a warm-toned coral nude shade with a matte finish.

The oh-so-subtle addition of silver to this otherwise natural-looking makeup seriously amps up the glam factor, making it a perfect look for summer. Metallic beauty trends have been hugely popular lately, with chrome manicures from stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Dua Lipa at the forefront.

Ahead, check out all the products Monroe used to create Elle Fanning’s gorgeous metallic moment, all of which you can conveniently find at places like Walmart, Ulta, and your local drugstore.

