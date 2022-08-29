I would call myself something of a handbag enthusiast — IMO, the accessory is so much more than something to merely hold your stuff. And while I could wax poetic about the many merits of carrying just the right tote or going out clutch, I have a more pressing PSA for you to consider: fall 2022 is full of statement bag trends that will upgrade your look.

I have the upcoming New York Fashion Week to prepare for, and I’m planning to deploy this season’s most perfect purses to elevate every outfit I’ll be wearing. After all, as minimal, practical pieces have begun to infiltrate my aesthetic — T-shirts, jeans, button-downs, etc — I need super extra accents to ornament and make them more exciting. In the same boat? Keep scrolling for a sampling of the of-the-moment bags that I can’t wait to get my hands on, including styles that incorporate denim, crystal, metallics, and fuzzy textures.

(Disclaimer: All this said, of course, pragmatism is also important when it comes to the grueling schedule of running between NYFW shows and presentation. My typical day can consist of upwards of eight shows, previews, and events which are scheduled on the hour every hour from about 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.. So I will probably carry most of my life in a functional tote bag alongside my smaller statement purse that I refuse to part with.)

Shine On

Shiny objects never hurt, and topping off a cozy fall look with a glimmering bag is an easy-yet-opulent way to update neutral look. Nina Ricci and Bottega Veneta were amongst the designers opting for colorful metallics on the runway for Fall/Winter 2022. I, for one, will be saving a bright bag for the late end of fashion week when I need a pick-me-up to accent what will surely be a last-ditch ensemble.

Let’s Get Textural

My current favorite “pillow” bag from Poppy Lissiman is definitely on the docket for the busy weeks ahead. As woven accessories continue their reign, picking an unexpected texture like popcorn, crochet, or beaded is the perfect refresh. Bright hues and unexpected materials make these pieces lively additions to any look.

New Moon

The undeniable It bag shape for fall is the curved crescent. A welcome update to the shoulder bag, this spherical silhouette comes in all forms from logo-covered to classic matte leather. This bag will definitely be layered with my quintessential fashion week catch-all tote.

Fur Your Own Good

One of my favorite things about autumn is all the textures and tones that come with cozy-weather dressing — this need not be limited to knits and coats. Shearling and fuzzy pieces come in shoes and bags alike this season, I’m expecting to see all of the above.

Great Jeans

Denim is a mainstay in my wardrobe. But lately I’m adding in jean accessories to reinvent my current (and forever) obsession: the Canadian tuxedo. During fashion week, I always wind up in multiple all-denim looks out of convenience, so a bag will definitely add an intentional element to the mix. So many designers have released their classics in a blue-jean version, including Gucci’s Jackie bag and Balenciaga’s Le Cagole bag.

All That Glitters

Embellished pieces and going-out wear is a post-pandemic staple and, as a maximalist, I’m totally here for it. Currently, I think there’s nothing cooler than a white T-shirt, vintage denim, old sneakers, and a blindingly-crystalized night bag. Brands like Cult Gaia, Kara, and Benedetta Bruzziches have perfected the party bag, and at least one of them will definitely be accenting my after-hours NYFW outfits.