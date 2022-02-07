Extravagant, vibrant, and joyful — that’s how fashion’s current maximalist era has come to be defined. The mainstream has wholeheartedly embraced vibrant colors and in-your-face prints as the new norm, and It-girls across the board are reaching for more outrageous hero pieces. (Two words: bejeweled balaclavas). But maximalism, at its core, is more than just a brightly-hued blouse or psychedelic checkerboard; it’s a philosophy that celebrates excess and the pursuit of individuality. It’s a state of mind that encourages rebellion against long-standing fashion conventions — like clashing red and pink together or piling on maximalist accessories simply because you can and because it’s fun.

In short, to embody the more-is-more ideology, you’ll want to lean into experimentation — and often, accessorizing is the best way to do so. Unnecessary yet oh-so-fabulous accouterments — like an ornamental belt or a quirky necktie, for example — tap into a mindfully chaotic spirit that’s intrinsic to maximalism. In a similar vein, you can revoke practicality for the sake of style with your bold accessories. Instead of a roomy carry-all, opt for a micro bag that only holds a $20 bill, one tube of lipstick, your vaccination card, and that’s it. A teeny-tiny mini bag may not be the wisest of choices, but it’s certainly whimsical and amusing — and that carries its own fashionable merit.

Ahead, you’ll find 15 key accessories that are guaranteed to boost your dopamine levels. Summer camp-reminiscent jewelry, rainbow bucket hats, and cartoonish sunglasses: Here’s how to accessorize like a bonafide maximalist.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.