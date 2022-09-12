Since its founding in 2009, Reformation has made its signature fashion through minimalist silhouettes with much versatility and a focus on eco-friendliness. Having found a rhythm aesthetically, it has placed an even larger focus on sustainability initiatives as of late, the most recent (and perhaps the most notable) of which is a climate positivity goal, set for 2025. Dress by dress, within each collection, it will get that much closer to its goal, which Reformation’s Fall 2022 collection reflects.

To cut back on waste and carbon emissions and show off its latest styles — a collection of the brand’s most-loved items with new and improved fabric compositions — Ref staged a virtual showcase streamed on its e-commerce site. Models in dresses, sweaters, suiting, and separates (topped off with accessories from The RealReal) walked the runway in an empty warehouse for an audience watching from their devices. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, staff got rid of single-use items, purchased carbon offsets for travel, and sourced biodegradable or recyclable materials, according to the brand’s website.

To keep things cohesive, Reformation recruited ’90s-era supermodel and environmental activist Carolyn Murphy to serve as the face of its campaign and walk the runway. Murphy has worked with the Surfrider Foundation, Ocean Unite, and No More Plastic on clean ocean initiatives.

Now, for the nitty-gritty details on the clothes: Since sweaters can be particularly tough on the environment, the company made a move to improve its knitwear’s composition by upping the percentage of recycled cashmere all the way to 90. “By increasing our cashmere quality from 70 percent recycled cashmere to 90 percent, [Reformation is] reducing our carbon impact at a fiber level,” the brand’s PR team wrote in an email to TZR.

The new formula, they explained, is 87 percent less carbon intensive than conventional cashmere and 80 percent less water intensive. The effort is in line with the brand’s climate positivity goal, which includes eliminating all conventional cashmere by 2023. The collection also features sweaters made with regenerative wool in partnership with NATIV️A, an organization that encourages farmers’ to adopt a regenerative agriculture system by improving land practices, facilitating education and training, and promoting long-term growth. Reformation also purposefully makes stock in small quantities, too, ensuring that they only create items customers actually want.

