24 Black-Owned Handbag Designers To Support Now — Including One Of Beyonce's Go-To Brands

The world is still responding to the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade and too many more. Information about where to sign, donate, and protest is free-flowing, but one underlying message is proving to be true: This cannot be a temporary change. Choosing Black businesses, brands, restaurants, and companies must be a new way of life that gets continually prioritized moving forward. And though some have criticized shopping as frivolous though this, it's just as important to invest in the economic success of Black brands. Use your wallet in the fight for justice by shopping these Black-owned handbag brands to support now.

Whether or not you're in the market for a new purse at the moment is besides the point. The decision to support any Black-owned company, now and forever, puts money back in the hands of Black designers, especially as they're historically overlooked in the fashion world. In addition to discovering new brands here or on Instagram, resources like We Buy Black and Support Black Owned help make it easy to find Black-owned and designed brands to support.

Brands like Aurora James's Brother Vellies and Telfar Clemens's eponymous label, both included below, might already be in your wardrobe, but Agnes Baddoo's accessories label, or Sade Mims' beautifully sustainable brand Edas might still be under your radar.

Though the brands below don't constitute an exhaustive list of the talented Black designers, it's a great place to start.

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Vavvoune

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Brother Vellies

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Bruce Glen

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Love, Cortnie

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Agnes Baddoo

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Edas Store

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Shy Diva

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Ashya

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Stitched By Sukie

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Lovely Earthlings

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Telfar

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Laurus

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Soul Seed

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Yvonne Kone

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Toten Carry

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Melah Boutique

Black Handbag Brands To Support: The Purple Vault

Black Handbag Brands To Support: MWR Collection

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Brandon Blackwood

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Sonique Saturday

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Official Moncheri

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Shop The Collectionn

Black Handbag Brands To Support: F&W Style

Black Handbag Brands To Support: Kintu New York