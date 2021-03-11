Jennifer Aniston’s Goes-With-Anything Crossbody Bag Will Always Remain A Classic

There's a small selection of universally-revered items in everyone’s wardrobes: a white tee, a pair of jeans that fit you so well they become your best friend, and a classic goes-with-anything handbag. Since the latter piece holds your phone, wallet, and other secrets you need to tuck away into its depths, it's ideal to find a trusty bag that coordinates well with every look. Jennifer Aniston's black crossbody bag ticks all these boxes. Aniston's purse, a semi-circular noir saddlebag, demonstrates the limitless styling potential of a timeless accessory and makes a good case for why you should add one to your rotation — if it isn't already present, that is.

On March 10, the award-winning actor was spotted working on the set of her smash-hit series The Morning Show. Aniston wore a short-sleeved black overcoat that revealed a caramel-colored turtleneck underneath and wore a pair of structured trousers. Black heeled booties, a rose gold watch, and a semi-circle black leather handbag completed her look. While Aniston's luxe black and brown ensemble mirrored her personal off-duty, elevated style, this outfit was likely an on-set costume for Aniston's character on the show, Alex Levy. Based on Aniston's classic wardrobe staples (LBDs, black wedges, and sleek blazers) and the vast photo archive of her effortless street style looks though, it's safe to guess that a black handbag is already one of Aniston's go-to pieces IRL. In fact, Aniston loves her quilted Chanel black bag.

BACKGRID

The Morning Show centers on Alex Levy, a legendary TV anchor, working alongside Bradley Jackson, a spitfire fellow anchor played by Reese Witherspoon. The first season was met with rave reviews, but the second dose of the drama-filled series does not have a release date yet. However, it’s evident Aniston and Witherspoon are hard at work, as the recent on-set photos of the actors are not the first of their kind. In early Feb., more snaps of the two dressed as Levy and Jackson, respectively, were revealed. As opposed to her recent black and tan styling combo, Aniston’s previous look was a head-to-toe gray blazer and skirt set, or as it’s fondly referred to: a groufit.

While you may not be dressing to channel the energy of a morning news show anchor, the takeaway here is that a black handbag deserves a spot in your capsule wardrobe. As Aniston’s look showcases, the piece works well with items in similar hues, like her black coat and dark trousers. If you’re not convinced by the idea of a monochrome moment, utilize your handbag as a touch of neutrality in your otherwise bright ensemble. Pair with a vibrant printed dress, colorful graphic tee, or a bold jumpsuit — the options are endless when it comes to styling a piece as versatile as a black bag. Shop similar options to Aniston’s accessory, below, and keep your eyes peeled for any announcements regarding season 2 of the The Morning Show.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.