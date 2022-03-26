This One Accessory Just Elevated My Entire Spring Wardrobe

A lot of things changed in my life after I moved from Los Angeles to New York, not least of which was my wardrobe. When I lived in LA, my style was hyper-feminine and colorful — I was that girl who wore statement heels to work every day. Why wouldn’t I, when the only distance I had to walk each day was from my Prius to the front of our office steps? Since I moved to New York in 2016, my style has undergone a major vibe shift. Enter my newest obsession: the beaded bag. The accessory has replaced my brightly colored heels as the easiest way to spice up an outfit — and it doesn’t leave my limbs aching by the end of the day.

I know, I know — I’m years behind everyone else, considering Susan Alexandra’s rainbow-kitsch beaded bags first went viral amongst the fashion set in 2019. But the beaded bag offerings have expanded greatly since then, and now, there are options for every style, occasion, and price point, whether you’re looking for a casual option for daytime, a going-out clutch, or a gasp-worthy statement piece. They’re the easiest way to add an instant flair to even the most subdued outfit (especially if you tend to favor all-black ensembles, like yours truly — I’m a New Yorker now!), and they’re functional too (well, most are). Ahead, some of my favorite beaded bags of the moment for day or night.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article

Faith Xue

For Daytime

For Nighttime