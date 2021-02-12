The Cult-Favorite Boots From Brother Vellies Now Come In A Matching Makeup Bag

Luxury label Brother Vellies has had the fashion set hooked on its luxe shoes and chic handbags since 2013. Lately, the Brooklyn-based accessories label, founded by Aurora James, has been expanding its offerings with brand collaborations, and its latest is a good one. Yes, the new Sephora x Brother Vellies collection, featuring chic makeup bags under $50, partners the fashion brand with the big-box retailer in a venture that will allow millions to experience James' artful designs in a new way.

Launching in Sephora stores and on Sephora.com Feb. 12, the collaboration features three ultra-stylish models. “Over two years in the making, we are thrilled to finally share these bags with the world,” James says in a press release. This partnership comes not long after the retailer signed James' 15 Percent Pledge in June 2020. In fact, James says in the press release that her label couldn't imagine partnering with any brand but Sephora on this exciting collection. "We are so proud of their efforts to bring more diversity to their shelves," she explains. "This coupled with Brother Vellies’ goal of keeping artisan design practices and techniques alive, is the type of energy that we continue to support.”

So, what do these new designer makeup bags entail, exactly? Well, depending on your makeup aesthetic, there's an option in the collection that will beautifully organize your product stash when you're on the go. If you're one to travel with your whole makeup drawer, the Train Case will no doubt fit all your goodies. This roomy bag features a gorgeous multi-print design of pink faux alligator and trendy cheetah. Do you love organizing all your products by category? The Large Cosmetics Bag will allow you to do just that. The three-in-one set comes with a large clear case as well as smaller cheetah and faux alligator pouches that fit inside.

Courtesy Of Sephora

And last but certainly not least, there's the Doodle Bag, $48 (shown above). If you've always dreamed of a bag that'll match the famous Doodle Boots from the brand, it seems your wish has come true. Illustrated with cute graphics like cheetahs, flowers, and an apple, the press release notes that the bag was created in Mexico with love, and celebrates the power of collaboration beyond borders.

Whether your closet is chock-full of Brother Vellies' offerings or you're new to the brand, shop the three makeup bags below. Note: Don't sleep on this collection — it'll only be available for a limited time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.