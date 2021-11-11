Zerina Akers Shares Her Favorite Black-Owned Brands On Instagram Shop

Instagram is the ideal spot for discovering and following upcoming fashion brands. With so many choices to choose from, however, the space can feel overwhelming. And if you’re seeking out diverse brands, it’s even harder to figure out where you can find them. Thus for the holiday season, Instagram Shop plans to make this process smoother. The platform asked stylist and fashion guru Zerina Akers to curate her favorite Black-owned businesses on Instagram Shop, so now you can browse everything in one spot. (Akers styles celebrities like Beyoncé and she is the founder of the online retailer Black Owned Everything.)

Akers thoughtfully selected 34 Black-owned brands that she believes are going above and beyond in creating the best products. “When making the selections, I wanted to present labels that had unique products and that had a growing digital presence to also serve as inspiration for upcoming entrepreneurs,” she tells TZR.

Within her curation, you’ll discover a cozy soft throw blanket from Crude New York and beauty essentials like press-on nail sets from Abstract Affect. (They are perfect for when you need a last-minute mani before a holiday party.) You can also find unisex fashion items such as crewnecks, belt bags, and Chelsea boots to give as gifts, or buy for yourself. Akers shares that her personal favorite item is the Thank Black Women tote bag, which resembles the iconic “Thank You” plastic bags. “It’s so powerful and innovative. I think anyone wearing it would be making a huge statement,” Akers says.

The #BuyBlack collection officially released on Nov. 5 and will be available for users to peruse strictly via Instagram Shop’s mobile app until the end of November 2021. The curated picks will also be featured on Instagram Shop’s live shopping series on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19.

According to Instagram’s Global State of Small Business Report, the holiday period is crucial to minority-led businesses as they expect to make half of their annual sales in these few months. Therefore for Akers, this partnership with Instagram Shop is a continuation of her journey in helping the Black community reach a broader audience.

“Instagram is [where I first launched Black Owned Everything] and they’ve been supportive from the very beginning. They’ve been consistent partners on small and large projects, so it was only natural for this to be our first Gift Guide of the season,” she says.

Join the powerful movement she’s created and browse through her favorite brands right from your phone on Instagram Shop.