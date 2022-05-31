“When pigs fly” is the idiom that may come to mind when one tries to imagine a scenario where Cardi B minces her messaging. Even in fashion, her sartorial statements are always precise, be they in an elaborately gilded Versace look at the 2022 Met Gala or in matching Chanel accessories with her daughter, Kulture. And based on a carousel of Instagram photos she posted over the weekend, the unlikely day still seems nowhere in sight. Said post showed Cardi B in a striped crochet set from Miu Miu worth all the envy.

In the series of images, the rapper showed off her taut abs as she posed in the halter top and shorts co-ords from the Italian fashion house while on a private jet. She accessorized the look with coordinated, colorful accessories: green jewelry, white sunglasses, and Bottega Veneta’s Point purse in a woven, neon orange-colored material. For shoes, she wore sky-high, white leather platform heels by Giuseppe Zanotti. (The towering heels will momentarily distract you from her colorful set.) The playful look signaled the start of summer and the force of the season’s spirited arts and crafts fashion trend that focuses on crochet and patchwork detailing, worldly prints, and vibrant color palettes. The set, which incorporated at least 10 shades, was so befitting; it even matched the floral and peacock feather tattoos on the backs of her thighs.

The singer is one in a string of celebrities embracing the whimsy, vintage-inspired trend. Earlier this month, Sophie Turner accessorized an all-black look with a daisy-printed crochet bucket hat. Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid have also embraced the look since comfy craftcore fashion first began to rise in 2020. As far as Cardi B’s outfit goes, the Miu Miu number comes from one of the designer’s past collections, so, it is unfortunately unavailable to shop on the primary market. Though, if you’re set on re-creating her look, you can shop similar sets and coordinated accessories, below.

