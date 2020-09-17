"When you make clothes, at the end of the day, you're touching people. You're all over people's bodies," said Telfar Clemens in an Instagram video posted on Sep. 17. His namesake brand, TELFAR's explosive tote bags have become the most sought-after fashion item of quarantine. "If I'm going to touch people, I want them to feel good." In the video, Clemens indulgently wears a pair of boots from UGG, the official off-duty footwear brand whose cloud-like shearling boots have been impossible for fashion people to break from over the years. As you can imagine, TELFAR and UGG's collaboration announcement has sent the internet into a total frenzy, with thousands readily counting the moments until its arrival. Beginning June 14, the highly anticipated collaboration will be officially revealed to the public for purchase on Telfar.net with an exclusive one-week sales period. Then, starting June 21 the new Spring/Summer 2021 all-gender collection will be available for purchase on UGG.com and at select UGG retail stores.

On June 10, UGG shared a new sneak peek of the new collection with the designer posing alongside the Real Housewives of Potomac wearing the signature pieces that you’ll be able to start shopping soon including the two footwear styles, an ankle-length UGG X TELFAR Fleece Mini and the taller slouchy, calf-high UGG X TELFAR Fleece Tall. The imagery — which includes the group doing a workout class and posing like the opening credits of the popular reality show — continues the lighthearted imagery that has defined the collaboration.

On Sep. 17, the designer posted the first peek at the collection, a campaign video on Instagram, rife with things that feel good — making breakfast at home, cuddling with puppies, and sketching al fresco. He was seen casually wearing UGG X TELFAR’s Crystal Tee, a crystal-encrusted, co-branded tee made from a soft cotton-modal blend. Additionally, the designer gave a sneak peek of another collaborative piece, UGG X TELFAR Underwear. For Clemens, UGG’s silhouettes have been a long-term source of inspiration. “I have made unofficial, unauthorized UGG boots in two shows already dating back to 2010," he said in the press release. "I’ve always been obsessed with a certain kind of ubiquity and when something really unique ends up on everybody. What I want to do is get down to the DNA of UGG and see what genes we have in common. To get down to the core of that feeling.”

(+) COURTESY OF TELFAR X UGG/Torso (+) COURTESY OF TELFAR X UGG/Torso INFO 1/2

The original Instagram post was part of UGG's "FEEL YOU." campaign, which highlights a series of creatives worldwide, all of whom have clearly defined identities and unbridled personalities. Parallel to its recent expansion into ready-to-wear, the partnership is another leap for the popular shoe brand — and it's sure to be a fruitful one.

“Telfar is exceptional; a true pioneer and visionary and one of the first designers to believe that being unapologetically yourself is sexy,” said President of Fashion Lifestyle at Deckers (UGG's parent company), Andrea O’Donnell. “At UGG, we believe in the same thing, and that fashion can be real, democratic and aspirational all at the same time. This collection will be the perfect expression of our shared beliefs.” Think the comfort of UGGS with a TELFAR spin on everyday pieces like footwear, apparel, and underwear.