In some ways, the concept of a country club is at odds with the state of fashion these days. Exclusive, elite, and at times a bit rigid, this privately owned organization is not necessarily an arena for self expression — so why does it still resonate with the fashion industry? Perhaps, all of the muted color palettes, lightweight separates, and breathable fabrics speak to a more carefree existence, one that involves long lunches and afternoon tennis matches under the sun. Country club outfits also fold into the category of preppy style, which as you know, is having quite the renaissance these days.

Whatever the case, regardless if you belong to a country club or not, this aesthetic is easily translated to any wardrobe. A few starter pieces to consider: a polo shirt. Collars are practically embedded in country club DNA so this classic top is a must. A poplin dress is also a solid investment as you can layer things like sweater vests and crewneck knits on top. As for below, you can’t go wrong with pleated tennis skirts or khaki pants, and a pair of loafers teamed with white socks will always solidify a country club-inspired outfit. Ahead, discover recent influencer looks that nail the country club vibe and shop your favorites to mix and match for a nuanced take on the trend.

Off the Court Style

The tennis skirt is a trend that shows no signs of slowing down, but if you’re still unsure of how to translate this athletic staple to off-court outings, consider pairing yours with a V-neck sweater and cross-body bag to give it the Prêt-à-Porter treatment.

Preppy Layers

If you live in layers, consider a country club outfit that pairs a sweater vest over a button-down shirt crafted in cotton. Below, opt for scrunched white socks and penny loafers for a collegiate feel.

The Iconic Polo Dress

For a piece that’s truly a one-and-doner, reach for a polo dress in a crisp shade of white. Incorporate a few pieces of gold jewelry layers to complete the look.

Homme Girl

Country club style isn’t all mini skirts and dresses; reach for a pair of roomy khaki trousers for a sophisticated take on the trend. Up top, a white t-shirt and sweater vest will look sharp.

Laidback Elegance

A slightly oversized button-down shirt is a strong base for any country club outfit, and this look paired with long white shorts, block-heel loafers, and a top-handle bag is effortless perfection.

Tied Around the Shoulders

Among the more preppy style tricks, a sweater cinched around the shoulders is a classic. Nail the look by choosing a head-to-toe cream palette.

Structured Matching Set

A matching blazer and tailored shorts is a preppy combination that always feels special — try it with a silky white shirt underneath and gold hoop earrings.

Classic Combination

If ever in doubt, a sweater vest and mini skirt duo will always accomplish a country club aesthetic. Add in a structured shoulder bag to give the look a modern touch.

Neutral Palette

As you’ve likely already guessed, a large portion of country club style involves neutral colors, which makes it all the more easy to mix and match your favorite preppy pieces. To emulate this look, try a white shirt and shorts worn with a cream-colored sweater on top and brown leather accessories.

Ladylike Charm

Channel the vibe with a knit knotted around the shoulders and top-handle bag secured in your hands. But for a slightly rebellious finish, go for a pair of bold sunglasses and a graphic sweater.