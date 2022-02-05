During the colder seasons, your outfits get monotonous when the staple items become your puffer coat, leggings, and boots. Thankfully, for those who escape on a quick vacation to a tropical island, not only do you have a change of scenery, but it comes with the perk of endless style opportunities. A beach trip isn’t complete without a roundup of easy-to-wear vacation items and an eye-catching purse. Also, since you’re likely only going to bring a few staple accessories that you’ll rotate through, it’s smart to choose vacation handbags inspired by resort trends. However, don’t worry, your favorite shoulder bags — from cylinder baguette styles to sleek structured kinds — aren’t going anywhere any time soon. (It wouldn’t be a surprise if you already added one to your suitcase.)

On the spring/summer 2022 runway, designer brands like Loewe and Dior brought back joyful colors like yellows, pinks, and greens. As you pack your carry-on, make sure you opt for that bright statement bag that’s been hiding in the back of your closet — instead of your usual neutral-hued crossbody. It’s time to give it a whirl and let it see the light of day — imagine all the cute Instagram pics against the stunning backdrop.

Another handbag trend for 2022 is woven bags, as the desire to travel and explore the world is greater than before. The style is especially suitable for a beach day when all you need is a book, towel, sunglasses, and sunscreen. Meanwhile, bucket bags returned in full force on the runways of powerhouses like Chanel and Louis Vuitton. The structural and practical design fits for when you’re jet-setting and need to carry a variety of lightweight items.

If you’re already hooked on the styles above and curious for more, you’re in luck. Scroll ahead, to peruse TZR’s list of the most fashionable and functional vacation handbags inspired by resort trends. Pick your favorite staple ones to bring on your next trip and in the warmer months to come.

