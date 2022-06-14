As you take a nose-dive into the summer season, brands are meeting you with exciting new pop-ups, new lines, and intriguing collaborations. The fashion news for June draws on the past, present, and future with overtones of new beginnings, expansions, and discoveries. Tiffany & Co.’s “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition, for example, pulled out all of the stops to honor its 185-year-old history with an extensive exhibit in London and, at the same time, hired style muse Hailey Bieber to front its latest campaigns, like that of the Tiffany T Collection, released on June 13.

Meanwhile, for those still adding to their wardrobe for the season, there are a number of sources to tap, from Wales Bonner’s T-shirt capsule collection with artist Kerry James Marshall to Loeffler Randall’s debut ready-to-wear clothing line. The lineup includes summery everyday frocks, white dresses for the brides-to-be, and matching sets that’ll solve your “I have nothing to wear” dilemma.

For more on the latest June brand launches and fashion happenings around the world, scroll ahead. This story will be updated with more need-to-know information throughout the month.

Hailey Bieber Stars In A Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Tiffany & Co.

Th T Collection campaign marks Bieber’s first advertising venture for the jeweler since her appointment as a Tiffany & Co. global ambassador last October. For the shoot by Glen Luchford, Bieber wears key designs from the T Collection, including pavé diamond earrings and oversized pendants — perfect for stacking and layering.

CHERSACE Launches For Pride Month

Versace

Megastar Cher and Donatella Versace united in celebration of this year’s Pride Month by creating CHERSACE, limited collection that supports Gender Spectrum, a charity committed to the health and well-being of gender-diverse youth and their communities. “Donatella and I have been dear friends for a lifetime. It just felt right for our very first collaboration to be one about LGBTQ Pride and celebrating a community that means so incredibly much to both of us,” Cher said in a press release. “We wanted to make a fun collection supporting a good cause, and we hope you like it.”

The capsule collection is available on versace.com from Tuesday, June 7.

LVMH Prize: The Winners

Among the eight finalists in competition for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, the jury awarded 25-year-old British designer Steven Stokey Daley the winning seat this month. He will receive a 300,000-euro endowment and one-year-long mentorship by a team of LVMH experts to help him grow his womenswear and menswear label, S.S. Daley.

Jessica Chastain Fronts Gucci’s High Jewelry Campaign

Mert & Marcus

Gucci tapped Oscar-winning actor and film producer Jessica Chastain for its new high jewelry collection campaign. To illustrate the Hortus Deliciarum collection’s haute maximalism, Chastain portrays an elegant yet eclectic art and fashion collector living in the the 19th century. The pieces represent the mementos her persona has accumulated throughout her life travels.

See more on gucci.com from Monday, June 13.

Wales Bonner & Kerry James Marshall Launch A Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

Tyler Mitchell

Fashion label Wales Bonner and American artist Kerry James Marshall launched a limited-edition capsule collection of T-shirts with all proceeds donated to Study and Struggle, a Mississippi-based organization that strives to build a world beyond prisons through political education, community building, and mutual aid.

“By so elegantly centralizing the Black figure in his work, Kerry showed me just how different things could be, how ideals of beauty can be challenged, and how it is possible to gracefully infiltrate the canon and change it from within,” the brand’s founder, Grace Wales Bonner, said in a press release. “I felt called to emulate his approach, to see how his successful strategies for broadening the spectrum of representation in art could be applied in a fashion context.”

Shop the tees on walesbonner.net.

Opening Ceremony x Peter Do For Farfetch

Katsu Naito

In early June, Opening Ceremony and Peter Do debuted a collaborative collection on Farfetch, which elegantly brought together two generations of Asian design. The pieces were rooted in Peter Do’s minimalist takes on the iconic Opening Ceremony varsity jacket — two fabricated in Do’s signature “spacer” material and a third in the upcycled parachute material from his first runway show. And, the release marked the launch of Farfetch Beat, a sub-platform that’s been designated to feature exclusive, limited-edition collaborations and product experiences from the most progressive voices in fashion and culture. Unfortunately, the collection has already sold out. However, the retailer welcomes you to send a DM with the word “BEAT” to be notified of future collaborations.

Tiffany & Co.’s “Vision & Virtuosity”

Attention, Tiffany & Co. super fans: The next chapter of the “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition has landed at the Saatchi Gallery in London. If you’re unfamiliar, the exhibit is a visual chronicle of the storied jeweler since its founding in New York City in 1837, which first launched in Shanghai in 2019. Each of its seven sections at Saatchi explores separate themes that are central to Tiffany’s brand identity, heritage, and creative influence. Displays include relics from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, such as Audrey Hepburn’s black dress by Givenchy and the film’s annotated script, as well as the works of creative forces Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti.

The exhibition opens on Friday, June 10 and runs until Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Tickets are free and can be reserved through the Tiffany & Co. exhibition app, available on the iOS and Google Play app stores.

Margaret Qualley Models Chanel’s Coco Beach 2022 Collection

Lachlan Bailey

In celebration of its Coco Beach collection hitting stores on June 15, Chanel crafted a video campaign with actor and brand ambassador Margaret Qualley shot along a rugged stretch of the Mediterranean coastline and oh, is it a vibe. “To me, this collection is so fun because it represents summer, vacation, and freedom,” says Qualley. “The pieces in this collection are at once fantastically luxurious and easy-going.”

Watch the full video on Chanel’s YouTube channel.

Self-Portrait Debuts Its First-Ever Handbag

Renell Medrano

Han Chong, founder and creative director of Self-Portrait, is paying homage to the ’90s with its debut handbag, called The Bow. It’s a small leather top-handle bag adorned with a glitzy bow. In perfect coordination with his initial inspiration, the campaign features a fellow Londoner and an icon of the era Naomi Campbell holding the bag in coordinated outfits.

“When thinking about how to launch The Bow bag, I was feeling quite nostalgic and reflective of the past and kept being drawn to the nineties, an era when fashion was sweet yet tough,” Chong said in a press release. “Naomi defines not only the era we are paying tribute to through this project, but she represents everything the Self-Portrait woman stands for — she’s strong, independent, provocative, and always authentically herself.”

Shop the handbag in varied sizes and colors on self-portrait.com from Tuesday, June 7.

Loeffler Randall Launches Ready-To-Wear

Loeffler Randall

Footwear and accessory label Loeffler Randall is expanding its horizons with the launch of its first complete ready-to-wear collection. The company is starting with 37 pieces for the summer season. “Being able to dress our customers in LR head-to-toe is such a dream for me,” the label’s Co-Founder and Creative Director, Jessie Randall said in a press release. For synchrony, the line includes materials already used elsewhere in Loeffler Randall’s wider crop of offerings.

Shop the collection on loefflerrandall.com from June 17.

Alessandra Ambrosio Partners With PatBO For A Capsule Collection

PatBO

PatBO has teamed up with supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio for a capsule collection of resort-inspired dresses, jumpsuits, and two-piece sets. The 13-look capsule collection is slated to launch on Thursday, June 23 on patbo.com, as well as at the PatBO Greene Store in New York City and at select retailers.