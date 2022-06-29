Fashion aficionados are looking forward to the Independence Day-adjacent discounts as much, if not more, than they are the fireworks, backyard barbeques, and other holiday festivities. If you consider yourself a thrifty fashionmonger, make sure to peruse all the best of 2022’s Fourth of July fashion sales ASAP. This year, the deals are too good to pass up. Plus, there’s no need to wait, as you can already peruse plenty of discount events that have kicked off early.

The holiday hits the sweet pre-midsummer spot — which means it’s the perfect opportunity to fill your seasonal wardrobe with what you think it’s been missing thus far. Perhaps, you’ll decide to spruce up your swimsuit collection with the stylish bikinis from Calzedonia while they’re on sale, or snag UGG’s fuzzy Duffy bag while it retails at a discounted price. If jewelry and other small accessories are more up your alley, check out Kendra Scott’s fashion baubles, or the watches from the Emily Ratajkowski-approved label BREDA. Lastly, for athleisure aficionados, there’s a medley of trend-forward sportswear and loungewear options to peruse at Bandier’s seasonal sale.

To save yourself time and money, start hitting “add to cart” on the TZR-approved summer holiday steals, ahead.

MATCHESFASHION

Yes, you heard that right: Designers like Tom Ford, Chloé, Jacquemus, and many more are currently on sale via MATCHESFASHION. While the sale is not holiday-specific, you can still peruse the site and take up to 60% off on all the coveted designer fare.

M.M.LaFleur

Get up to 80% off on select items when you shop M.M.LaFleur from June 23 to July 4 — no need to enter a code.

Strathberry

Get up to 50% off on select styles from Strathberry when you shop the site until July 3. (Psst! The Katie Holmes-approved East/West bag is included in the sale, too.)

Richer Poorer

Models like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber love Richer Poorer for its affordable yet elevated basics. If you haven’t tried out the brand just yet, go ahead and do it while its up-to-70%-off warehouse sale is still underway. All discounts will end on July 6 — so make sure to add your faves to the checkout cart by then.

Charles & Keith

Take an additional 10% off on all sale items from Charles & Keith when you shop the site anytime between June 17 and July 24. Make sure to enter code SALE10 at checkout to see the price drop STAT.

CUUP

Starting now and until July 3, you can get a 30%-off price reduction on select swimwear styles from CUUP. The discounted fair includes pieces in Jungle, Fern, Earth, and Bamboo hues, as well as select styles in Orchid, Iris, and Black colorways.

Franco Sarto

From June 27 through July 5, you can get 25% off on all of the Franco Sarto merchandize with code FRANCO4TH. (Exclusions will apply to select items.)

BaubleBar

Starting Tuesday, June 28 and through Wednesday, July 6, the Lizzo-approved jewelry brand will put a medley of baubles on sale. What’s more, prices will start at as little as $10 per piece!

Carbon38

To save up to 25% off on coveted athleisure pieces, shop from Carbon38 anytime between June 28 and Independence Day, July 4. You can take 15% off any purchase of $300 or more, 20% off any purchase of $500 or more, and 25% off on any purchase with $1000. (Watch out for exclusions, which will apply to select items.)

Retrofête

For those looking for a new party dress, you’re in luck: Starting June 28, you can take an extra 25% off on all of Retrofête’s sale styles. (Those who subscribe to the brand’s text alerts will get early access on Monday, June 27, at 10 a.m. EST.) The sale will wrap up on Wednesday, July 6, at 11:59 p.m. EST — so you’ll have plenty of time to peruse all the options and make a final decision.

Kendra Scott

Get 20% off on all fashion jewelry from Kendra Scott when you shop the site anytime between June 28 and July 4. (Exclusions will apply to select items.)

Equipment

The Parisian-chic contemporary brand will expand its sale offerings, plus offer an additional 40%-off discount on all sale items, starting Wednesday, June 29. The sale will continue through July 5. (Make sure to use code Extra40 to apply the discount at checkout.)

Bandier

Consider Bandier’s Fourth of July sale your sign to refresh your summer athleisure wardrobe STAT. From June 30 through July 5, get 40% off on Bandier’s already discounted fare, no code needed. VIP members will be able to access the sale a day earlier, on June 29.

Vince Camuto

Get an additional 30% off on all sale styles from Vince Camuto when you shop the site from June 30 to July 5. (Exclusions will apply.)

& Other Stories

Those who love the Swedish retailer’s elegant, on-trend fare will want to shop its summer sale styles from July 1 to July 4. The brand will offer an additional 25% off on its already-discounted merchandize, with discounts applied automatically at checkout. (Email subscribers will have first access to all the deals starting Thursday, June 30, with code SUMMER25.)

Year of Ours

This Fourth of July weekend, Year of Ours is hosting a rare holiday sale. To get 40% off on all of the brand’s celeb-beloved athleisure, make sure to peruse the site anytime from June 30 through July 5.

Cosabella

From June 30 through 11:59 p.m. on July 4, use code 4JULY25 to get a 25%-off discounts on all bralettes from Cosabella.

UGG

Enjoy a free gift with any over-$125 purchase at UGG when you shop the site from July 1 through July 5.

Intimissimi

From July 1 through July 4, you can get any of Intimissimi’s Basic Collection bras for only $29, no code needed.

Chelsea Paris

Starting 12 a.m. PST on July 1, you can shop all of Chelsea Paris’ with a 20%-off discount when you enter code CPfree20. Make sure to mark your calendar, as the sale will wrap up promptly at 11:59 PST on July 4.

BREDA

The Emily Ratajkowski-approved lifestyle brand is offeing a 30%-off discount on its Esther watch, as well as the metal-strap Virgal and Visser styles, from July 1 through July 4. (No need to enter a code, as all discounts will be applied automatically at checkout.)

ARCH

ARCH’s 15%-off sitewide sale will kick off on Friday, July 1 and continue through Monday, July 4. To take advantage of the discounts, use code JULY at checkout.

Calzedonia

At Calzedonia, all bikini sets will retail at a bargain price of $40 from July 1 through July 5. The brand will also offer a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal on all beachwear, no code needed. The best part? You’ll have plenty (over 1000) of swimwear and cover-up styles to choose from.

Superga

The trendy and affordable sneaker brand will offer a sitewide 40%-off discount for two days only, on July 3 and July 4. Don’t foget to enter the discount code HOTDOG to score all the deals.

TAI

From July 3 through July 4, TAI will offer 20% off on any order of $120 or more, no coded needed. (The TAI Fine jewelry line is excluded from this sale event.)

Journelle

To get an additional 50% off on the already-discounted lingerie and longewear pieces from Journelle mark your calendar for July 4 and shop the site while supplies last.