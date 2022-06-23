Angelina Jolie's Breezy Set For Summer Is So Packable For Vacations

Angelina Jolie keeps a polished, tightly edited wardrobe year round. For summer, a fair share of her closet is taken up by warm neutrals, with attention-grabbing pieces like a luxe designer handbag or a statement pant thrown in for good measure. Now, according to the actor’s summer 2022 street style file, she’s committed to donning breezy, color-coordinated ensembles for the season. Case in point: Jolie’s two-piece white set, which she wore while filming her new directorial feature, Without Blood, in Rome earlier this week.

The actor was prepared to offer guidance to the cast and crew on location, but didn’t neglect her work-ready wardrobe, either. She dressed appropriately for the summer weather in Italy in what appeared to be a breezy, white linen top and a pair of equally baggy trousers to match. To finish the look, Jolie teamed her easy co-ords with brown VLogo slides from Valentino plus a pair of sunglasses — her trusty wardrobe staples — and shielded her head from the sun with an oversized straw hat. So far, it looks like the star is rekindling her penchant for airy, all-white ensembles, as she wore a very similar outfit earlier this month, also while on set for Without Blood.

Avid fans of the actor will note that her penchant for tailored, all-white attire goes way back. In fact, Jolie wore a similar set to attend the premiere of The Breadwinner during the 2017 Toronto Film Festival. On that occasion, the actor made her way to the red carpet in a matching silk top and slouchy trousers from Givenchy’s Resort 2018 collection. To make the look feel more appropriate for the high-profile occasion, Jolie teamed it with a pair of peep-toe pumps, hoop earrings, and a diamond-encrusted ring.

The exact brand behind Jolie’s summertime co-ords remains a mystery for now, but luckily there is no shortage of similar two-piece sets available to shop right now. To recreate her look ASAP, snag one of the matching white ensembles, below.

