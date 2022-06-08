Amal Clooney Nailed The Cutout Fashion Trend On A Casual Lunch Date

One of the most exciting parts about going on vacation is, of course, curating all your looks. For some, this means reaching deep into your closet for that forgotten beach dress or denim miniskirt. For others, it’s an opportunity to go on a shopping spree in order to secure some travel-worthy garments. For celebrities specifically, their travel plans typically require a wardrobe refresh with the mission of finding items they wouldn’t necessarily wear to work. Take Amal Clooney’s off-duty, cutout dress, for example, which worked for her current environment (she’s vacationing in the South of France) but wouldn’t necessarily translate well at the courthouse. (Clooney is a renowned human rights lawyer.)

For day two of her vacation with husband George and pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Clooney went all-in on the cutout dress trend. In the past, she’s taken a more subtle approach to the style (she wore a sophisticated variation to the Tender Bar premiere back in 2021), but this time she took cutouts to the next level in a mini dress by Emilio Pucci. It’s no surprise she opted for the sultry style though, as it has dominated the fashion industry in the last year. Cutouts were everywhere, from Gucci’s Resort 2023 collection to the red carpet in Cannes. The sensual detail has become a favorite style element for the likes of Victoria Beckham, Anne Hathaway, and Sandra Bullock.

Clooney’s Cutout Dress In The South Of France:

BACKGRID

Clooney’s colorful printed mini dress looked fun and feminine as she dined with her friends at the La Colombe d’Or Hotel. She let the dress shine for the occasion by styling it with minimalist accessories. To shade herself from the sun, she opted for an oversized sunhat and extra-large sunglasses (aka the most efficient combination for protecting your skin from harsh UV rays). She completed the look with a white handbag and a pair of beige wedges.

If you have a beachside happy hour on the schedule, you can replicate Clooney’s daytime ensemble by shopping her exact dress (plus similar options), below. Furthermore, if want to dress things up a bit, try pairing her mini number with white kitten heels and dangly gold earrings.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.