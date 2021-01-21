It's not just the photo quality, New York street style in the '60s looked much different from today. However, if you were to browse through these grainy pictures on Google, one similarity might catch your eye: strappy sandals. Back then, women took to the streets of Manhattan in flats with itty bitty block heels and multiple straps laced vertically across the foot. Through the decades, similar thin strappy silhouettes have continued to come back in style (see: Monica's sandals on Friends in 1997) and each time, they quickly gain attention among the fashion set. Luckily, these days there are a slew of new, unique iterations on the market to choose from.

If you kept up with the runway trends during Spring/Summer 2021 shows, you certainly saw strappy sandals take on many forms. At JW Anderson and Jacquemus, lace-up strappy heels made their way down the catwalk, while at Sportsmax and Acne Studios, models wore more of a "barely there" iteration with a few thin straps. As for Givenchy, pumps with multiple toe straps were shown.

According to Luisa Dames, co-founder of footwear label aeyde, square-toe sandals with toe separators will reign supreme in summer 2021. "We will see a lot of straps in medium heel heights and simple straps that go easily with anything in your wardrobe," she adds. "It is all about simplicity, ease of wear, and comfort without compromising on aesthetic." The Berlin-based brand has two square-toe sandals made with nappa leather coming in March 2021: Ella, the flat silhouette, and the heeled version, Elise. "All of our strap sandals are made in Italy at family run little ateliers," Dames says.

Ready to see all the newest strappy sandal styles to hit the market? From flats to kitten heels, below, find five silhouettes to try out this season.

Strappy Sandals Trend: Kitten Heel

In recent years, '90s inspired strappy kitten heels have made a strong comeback with the help of brands like aeyde, Brother Vellies, and Proenza Schouler. For casual weekends, a kitten heel perfectly finishes off a laid back jeans and tee combo. And if you have a work event or wedding to attend in the future, the low heel offers up both comfort and style.

Strappy Sandals Trend: Funky Toes

A fun detailed toe strap instantly gives even the simplest shoe a touch of excitement. Scoop up a bedazzled toe iteration from cult-favorite shoe label Amina Muaddi. Or, for a more secure option, consider By Far's Louise Silver Glitter Leather with a thick toe strap in the front.

Strappy Sandals Trend: Cool Flats

Not a fan of heels? No problem. You can still sport an on-trend strappy sandal. Follow Dames' guidance and try a square-toe strappy style with Staud's Gitane Chain Sandal, or take it up a notch with Khaite's (super) square Patras Sandal. If you like a sporty element to your summery sandals, consider Isabel Marant's Two-Tone Strappy Sandals. The crossover strap silhouette will be ideal for days spent walking around the park.

Strappy Sandals Trend: Lace-Up

Lace-up strappy sandals appear a bit more elevated compared to gladiator styles. In its Spring/Summer 2021 collection, Jacquemus released its Strappy Lace-Up Sandals which features a cool thick heel. Want a style that'll make a big statement? Rene Caovilla's sparkly Satin Snake-Coil Sandals will do exactly that. And if you're looking to add color to your shoe lineup, snag Brother Vellies' Bike Shoe in Grapefruit (shown above). Whatever style you choose, let them shine by wearing the lace-up straps over leggings or with trendy bermuda shorts come summer.

Strappy Sandals Trend: "Barely There"

You can thank luxury labels like Bottega Veneta and The Row for the return of the "barely there" sandal. As of late, these brands have come out with styles that feature just a few thin straps that'll (hopefully) keep your foot from sliding out. For a fun styling trick, try wearing the sleek silhouette with sheer socks when it's not quite warm enough to wear sandals yet.