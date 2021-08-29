The changing of seasons can make dressing a tricky task. Luckily, that’s where transitional pieces come into play — as you’re gearing up for fall’s anticipated arrival (and the crisp temperatures that come with it), now is the time to pull out your jean jacket, lightweight cardigans, and a denim midi skirt. But, what about transitional colors? As it turns out, just like the items listed above, there are colors that seamlessly go from season to season. More specifically, a popular option right now for transitioning to fall is sage green — which happens to be the perfect in-between of slime green and olive. Just open your Instagram app and you’ll find the shade splattered all over your phone screen.

According to Caroline Maguire, Shopbop’s Fashion Director, all shades of green are trending right now, including sage, mint, lime, and kelly. “We will definitely see sage green continue through fall as we see color palettes begin shifting towards more neutral hues,” she tells TZR.

When it comes to pairing sage green with other colors, during the summer Maguire loves coupling the hue with pastels like baby pink and sky blues, which she says are ideal shades for the season. As for the upcoming months, the expert adds, “for fall, this color will look best with the neutrals — ivory, cognacs, tan, and khakis.” For instance, try styling a sleek silk sage green blouse with khaki trousers, which will strike the perfect balance between elevated and relaxed. Then, finish off with a cool clog or chunky loafer to add a quirky touch to the ensemble.

To brush up on other ways to style sage green during the changing of seasons, find 10 outfit ideas below. Happy transitional dressing!

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Ladylike Details

If you’re looking for a ladylike way to test drive the emerging color, try a dress with puff sleeves. Keep the rest of the outfit on the softer side by finishing off with cream accessories.

Summer Staples

If you live somewhere like Los Angeles where your wardrobe doesn’t change too much come fall, continue wearing your trusty sage tee and bandana. Feel like you’re missing out on the season? A pair of leather boots or a lightweight jacket should do the trick.

Prepare For Rain

You never know when it’s going to decide to drizzle, which is why it’s essential to have a chic rain jacket at your disposal. Lift your spirits on gloomy days with a sage green style.

Fresh Office Attire

Swap out your black or beige office suiting for a fresh sage green set. And, consider taking advantage of the last few weeks of warm weather by opting for Bermuda shorts instead of trousers.

Matchy Matchy

Matching sets aren’t going anywhere this fall, so scoop one up in a joyful hue. Try accessorizing your light green outfit with tan leather boots and a cognac jacket, as suggested by Maguire.

Pop Of Color

Sometimes all a pared-back ensemble needs is a pastel bag to bring it to the next level. As it turns out, a light blue menswear-like button-down and sage leather bag call for an exciting contrast.

Summer Meets Fall

An outfit formula consisting of a plaid shirt jacket, cotton shorts, and sandals is transitional dressing at its finest. Choose these pieces in light green for the perfect September ensemble. Come early October, swap out the sandals for ankle boots.

Spruce Up A Classic Combo

A white tank and jeans will always be in style — but, if you’re on a quest to bring this classic combination up a notch, try adding a trendy sage handbag into the mix.

Extend Sandal Season

You can still wear your favorite sandals during the beginning of fall, especially if they are a transitional hue like sage. Bonus point if you pair the shoes with additional green pieces throughout your getup.

Green On Green

If you’re loving a whole slew of green hues at the moment, don’t hold back from adding a few to your look. Just try sticking to a lighter color palette and the finish won’t be too all over the place.