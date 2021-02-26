Kendall Jenner's $38 T-Shirt Will Be Your New Favorite Staple

No wardrobe is complete without the ultimate forever staple: a white T-shirt. The essential is a go-to piece no matter the season. During the winter, it's an essential layering tool under an itchy sweater. In the summer, it's paired with your favorite pair of shorts. When it comes to spring, you throw one on again, just thrilled your arms, once again, get their healthy serving of Vitamin D. Need some proof of how glorious warmer-weather fashion truly is, especially when centered around a classic top? Look to Kendall Jenner's white T-shirt.

On Feb. 25, the 25 year old was seen out running errands in sunny Los Angeles while wearing an all-white ensemble that featured loads of basics. The monochromatic outfit starred a pair of high-waisted straight-leg jeans in a cream color. The model paired the pants with a Richer Poorer Relaxed Crop Tee in the color bone, which is $38 and still in stock right now. Available in six other hues, the top is made from 100 percent cotton and boasts a relaxed fit thanks to the cropped design.

Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner outfitted the rest of her ensemble with a Tiffany & Co. Hardwear Link Bracelet (she has appeared in the brand's campaigns before), a tan-colored face mask, and a reusable tote bag. Her favorite rectangular sunglasses from the brand DMY by DMY, often worn by her fellow celebrity friends Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, also made an appearance. As for the footwear, she called on another comfortable classic — a pair of beige Converse Chuck Taylor High Top sneakers. The idea of embracing warmer temps is starting to look better and better if these are the kind of easy spring outfits on the horizon. To get Jenner's outfit from her closet into your own, TZR went ahead and rounded up all her outfit details so you can enter the upcoming season in style.

