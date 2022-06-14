Many will agree that white attire is a staple for summer. The light-hued fabric naturally possesses an unrivaled ability to reflect the sun’s rays, thus keeping you cool. It turns out that Blake Lively is totally on board with this notion, as she recently wore a white frock to attend a screening of Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. What’s more, Lively’s white dress is from Reformation, so the outfit also proved that the brand has now become her trusty go-to for summer-appropriate, one-and-done pieces. (She has worn the label multiple times.)

The actor attended the nighttime event at New York City’s Beacon Theater alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, over the weekend. The centerpiece of Lively’s date-night look was a white, linen Adria dress from Reformation that featured a V-neckline, a full tiered skirt, and button detailing down the front. She teamed it with a pair of spiked T-strap pumps from Christian Louboutin and a medium-sized Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag in a creamy-beige hue. To complete the look, Lively accessorized with a medley of jewels: a gold Mini Circle Link necklace from Jennifer Meyer, which she teamed with a playful Sweet Cherry charm by Storrow, and a chunky Gucci Horsebit bracelet to match the bag.

Meanwhile, Reynolds wore a black shirt with a camp collar, which he layered over (with what looks like) a basic white tank top. For bottoms, he opted for a pair of blue straight-leg pants plus white sneakers and completed his outfit with a pair of simple black frames.

Gotham/GC Images

Lively has worn Reformation several times before — she owns at least three dresses from the brand plus a pair of black skinny jeans. About a year ago, in May 2021, she wore a very similar linen Maegan frock in a retro-inspired floral pattern. (At that time, she teamed it with a pair of stylish yet comfortable fisherman sandals.) Chances are, the actor loves Reformation’s light-hued garments for their versatility, both pieces can be easily dressed up or down, according to the occasion. In other words: Those who don’t own a white, breezy summer dress like Lively’s will want to invest in one ASAP.

The actor’s exact Reformation number has, unfortunately, sold out by now. You can, however, still copy her NYC look with similar pieces from the brand, or from other labels like THEIA, lemlem, and MARIA CHER., ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.