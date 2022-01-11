Back in the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez dove head first in embracing early aughts fashion. She wore velour tracksuits, rhinestone-embellished tops, newsboy caps — you name the trend and there’s a photo of her in it. Lopez isn’t shy about stepping outside of her comfort zone when it comes to her style experimentation. However, just like anyone else, there are certain wardrobe pieces that she’ll continue to rely on again and again. She loves hats, for one, and another staple Lopez likes is flared jeans. She owns the denim look in a variety of washes and the ‘70s bottoms are a prominent piece in her street style ensembles.

For a lunch date with beau Ben Affleck, Lopez wore a knit black and white fringed poncho with dark blue flared jeans. She accessorized her look with a pair of black pumps and a matching Valentino Rockstud Alcove handbag. In usual Lopez fashion, she wore aviator sunglasses. The multihyphenate joins a growing list of Hollywood celebs like Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Garner, and Katie Holmes, who have all bid farewell to skinny jeans in favor of flared bottoms. Though Lopez relied on skinnies heavily in the past for her off-duty outfits, nowadays her ensembles incorporate looser-fit pants. Back in December 2021, for example, she coordinated with Affleck in blue while rocking baggy denim.

BACKGRID

There is no doubt that flared jeans are significantly comfier and roomier than ankle-binding skinnies, which is likely why celebs are currently gravitating towards them. Not many people want to be restrained given that, in the last few years, the focus has shifted to wearing comfortable fashion. Plus, the retro-inspired denim adds a funky detail to your outfit with its flared hems. If you want to give the denim trend a try, you can style it after Lopez’s lunch-date look. Alternatively, if you want to make the bottoms work for the office, simply pair with a sleek blazer and a lightweight sweater.

Browse through the options, below, to find a pair of flared jeans that suit your tastes.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.