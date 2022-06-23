This Hailey Bieber-Approved Brand Is On Super Sale At Net-A-Porter

At 25, Hailey Bieber has a level of street style cred that some celebs don’t earn in a lifetime. Her signature style leans minimalist and cool, though she isn’t one to pass up on an opportunity for a major statement. Her go-to brands generally lend themselves to both of the aforementioned preferences. And those who closely follow Bieber’s style might be thrilled to know that one of those brands, Khaite, is on major sale at Net-a-Porter, which makes for a prime opportunity for fans to channel her aesthetic. (And if one were to guess, Bieber could, at this very moment, also be browsing the sale herself in search of new wardrobe staples.)

Bieber has worn so much of its collections, from straight-leg jeans to leather bustier-and-miniskirt sets. The label, which launched in 2016, has become synonymous with polished staples in neutral hues and is generally favored by both celebrities and the street style crowd alike. (You might even recall Katie Holmes’ viral cashmere bralette moment — the look was from Khaite — back in 2019, which then spawned people’s obsession with matching bra sets.)

Before you start adding your favorite Khaite items into your virtual checkout cart, see below the pieces Bieber has worn from the label. Her outfits will lend you proper styling inspiration.

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID

All the way back in 2019, the model stepped out in light-wash jeans from the brand, which she wore with a fuzzy sweater and black accessories.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

In March 2022, Bieber arrived in Paris wearing an infallible trio: a white tee, a pair of wide-leg jeans and an oversized blazer, all from Khaite. The look was polished yet laid-back, especially given how simply it was styled with a delicate gold jewelry and Nike Air Force 1s.

Bieber got her mini fix from a leather A-line skirt with buttons and semi-circle pockets, which her stylist Karla Welch paired with the brand’s matching bustier top.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.