Shopping for luxury items can feel like a big commitment. Not only are you overwhelmed with choices, but the pressure to make the right decision (with a hefty price tag attached to it) has never been higher. When you’re in doubt, it’s best to turn to style gurus to guide you through the shopping process. Enter Rachel Zoe’s curation of accessories on Rebag, which spotlights her favorite handbags, watches, jewelry, and more. The partnership comes as part of the platform’s Style Assembly program, where industry tastemakers like Zoe reveal their top investments, wishlist items, style tips, and more. (The goal is to help Rebag customers make informed decisions while shopping for luxury goods.)

The curation, which includes more than 50 pieces hand-picked by Zoe, is already live on the Rebag website. (Prices range from $295 for a Hermès pendant necklace to $20,025 for a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch.) For Zoe, accessories are an easy and (meaningful) way to add glamour to your everyday outfits. “A very basic T-shirt and jeans can be made more glamorous with a dramatic necklace, pair of heels, a clutch, and a red lip,” she said in an exclusive interview for Rebag’s style blog, The Vault.

So what are the key items in Zoe’s accessory rotation? For starters, there are timeless classics like Chanel’s Double Flap bag and Hermès’ Birkin tote that reliably holds its resale value. For an equally splurge-worthy purchase, pick up a sporty bowling bag from Dior or a rose gold Bvlgari ring. It looks like Zoe has a penchant for items like a jewelry box or a porcelain tray from her favorite high-end fashion houses, too.

For those who are new to shopping for investment pieces, Zoe recommends a mid-size handbag with a handle that can be worn on the arm or a crossbody bag for an easy day-to-night option. If jewelry is more up your speed, a good pair of statement earrings or a necklace offers a fuss-free way to add instant drama to your outfit. Zoe predicts that necklaces and cocktail rings, in particular, will continue to trend in a world where virtual meetings still abound and some people only get to see one another from the waist up. “They can be very prominent statement pieces that make all the difference in your outfit,” she said in a press statement.

Keep scrolling to shop pieces from Zoe’s edited accessory collection on Rebag. And, pro tip: secondhand luxury goods make for good gifts, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.