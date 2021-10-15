Even if you consider yourself an expert gift giver, you can probably agree that finding that one well-thought-out, perfect item is no easy feat. This is especially the case if you’re in a time crunch and want to find a present that’s slightly more original than a candle or a bottle of wine. If this dilemma sounds familiar, have your next present be a meaningful piece of jewelry. Whether it’s a necklace with the person’s astrology sign or a ring containing their birthstone, sentimental pieces are a guaranteed way to show that special someone in your life that you really care about them. Plus, it’ll bring up all those warm, fuzzy feelings one only gets when they receive a gift from the heart.

Once you’ve narrowed down the person’s jewelry style preferences (e.g. does the individual prefer gold or silver? Both?) and you’ve figured out your budget, you can start shopping. A heartfelt way to incorporate meaning into a necklace, ring, or even pair of earrings is to look for brands that offer customization. Moonglow, for example, is known for matching the moon’s phase to a specific date of your choosing in its celestial jewelry offerings. Meanwhile, brands like Aurate and David Yurman offer bespoke engraving options. Then, there are clever gifting solutions like Missoma’s jewelry advent calendar, where each month the person can open a new box to retrieve a special accessory.

Ahead, TZR found several brands that offer beautiful, heartwarming jewelry across a range of prices. The important person in your life will love your bauble selection — don’t worry.

