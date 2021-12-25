Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, & Sandra Bullock Have All Mastered This Mystifying Look

Celebrities know how to turn the riskiest dresses, tops, skirts, suits — you name it — into a memorable outfit moment. Take Zendaya’s wet-look Balmain gown at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival (it was molded to fit her body!) or Kim Kardashian’s covered-up Balenciaga ensemble at the 2021 Met Gala. Both ladies managed to pull off not-so-practical ensembles and leave their mark on fashion history. Speaking of this, lately celebrities love a catsuit moment and many have already worn the look so flawlessly. This one-piece is quickly becoming a fashion trend for Hollywood’s elite crowd.

When you hear the word catsuit, you might picture Catwoman’s black latex uniform. However, this year’s one-piece selections have shown that there are plenty of light-hearted and fun options available. Lizzo’s full-body, purple floral ensemble at Art Basel was evidence enough that a catsuit doesn’t have to be all leather and feel va-va-voom. Her’s felt romantic and artsy, which was a fit for the events in Miami. And just in November 2021, Sandra Bullock stunned onlookers when she stepped out in a sequined one-piece from Stella McCartney. She rocked it with a blazer, which was an unexpected touch to styling a catsuit.

These stars, and the rest ahead, are setting the precedent for catsuits to dominate one’s wardrobe in 2022. Check out how they style the look and prepare to see more of this one-and-done outfit replacing flashy gowns at celebrity events.

Lizzo

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo’s a natural style trailblazer in the fashion world as she isn’t afraid to dabble in wearing colorful or printed attire. Here, she chose a Richard Quinn one-piece for Art Basel that made for a statement look. This isn’t the first time Lizzo’s worn catsuits, as she frequently incorporates the style into her on-stage costumes, like at the 2021 Global Citizen Festival.

Hailey Bieber

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Celebrities wore their one-of-a-kind red carpet looks to the 2021 Art Basel events. Bieber went for a sweetheart-neckline catsuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The figure-hugging piece featured red and purple flowers against a periwinkle blue background for an almost painterly aesthetic.

Kim Kardashian

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

You likely saw this image of Kardashian in a hot pink Balenciaga catsuit from her Saturday Night Live appearance everywhere. The reality star and entrepreneur has adopted the “more is more” mindset and loves wearing overly flamboyant ensembles. Though few fans would actually wear this IRL, keep this look in mind when you need Halloween costume inspo come October 2022.

Olivia Rodrigo

Arturo Holmes/MG21

For her first-ever Met Gala, Rodrigo showed up in a sheer catsuit from Saint Laurent. The feathery ensemble was made all the more glamorous via the singer’s lavish, chandelier drop earrings and platform heels. This outfit is definitely for the bold dresser, who doesn’t mind all the peek-a-boo effect from the lace.

Sandra Bullock

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In what has seemed like ages, Bullock made her return to the red carpet at The Unforgivable premiere. Instead of wearing a dress, the actor chose a fabulous gold shimmery catsuit from Stella McCartney. The sequined one-piece was styled with a classic black blazer, with the sleeves rolled up for that unexpected fashionable touch. Since her catsuit isn’t as flashy as say, Kardashian’s SNL look or as sheer like Rodrigo’s, you could easily rock this style to your next party.

Serena Williams

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

For an adorable mom-and-daughter fashion moment, Williams wore matching catsuits with her daughter Olympia to the 2021 AFI Fest. The tennis pro has made headlines for wearing the one-piece while on the courts, but here she took a less sporty approach to her look. She styled her cutout one-piece with a glamorous studded boot and little Olympia followed suit. Both their ensembles were from David Koma.

Kylie Jenner

IAMKEVINWONG/MEGA/GC Images

For a casual dinner at the Nice Guy, Jenner wore a not-so-casual look, which consisted of a red sheer catsuit from Laquan Smith. She covered up the barely-there piece with a red leather coat from Art School and wore Givenchy pumps. By some miracle, Jenner’s exact number is still available to shop on Moda Operandi, though sizes are quickly selling out.