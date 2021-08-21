Hailey Bieber’s street style is a paradigm for fashion lovers who love to wear neutrals and stock up on wardrobe basics. With the help of her stylist Maeve Reilly, Bieber’s signature style encompasses effortlessly cool and comfortable pieces such as oversized blazers, jeans, miniskirts, crop tops, and workout sets (to name a few). Though the model is often spotted wearing brands like Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent, Bieber’s street style outfits can also incorporate more affordable finds. (Check out her $40 jeans from Brandy Melville or her trendy under-$100 bags from JW Pei — also beloved by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski.) Since Bieber has a style palette for neutral ensembles, she likes to add pops of color through her shoes and bags.

You’ll find a dash of zebra print here and there along with a colorful heel in blue or red. Whenever Bieber does wear color in her actual garments, she keeps the rest of her look more muted. Because the model isn’t as experimental with her fashion choices — she likes the foundational pieces — it makes her style all the more relatable and easy to recreate with items in your own closet. (Raise your hand if you have an oversized blazer, a bralette, and denim shorts — boom, that’s a Bieber outfit for you.) Browse through Bieber’s best street style outfits, ahead, along with some style tips you can implement into your own looks to get her signature flair.

A Pastel Pantsuit

A matching suit set can be dressed down with sneakers for a more casual feel.

A Cutout Dress

For your next date night, instead of wearing your usual LBD, opt for a flirty halter-neck dress with cutouts.

A Color-Coordinated Ensemble

For an easy, put-together ensemble, wear various shades of a single color (here, Bieber wore purple). Work in a trendy accessory, like the model’s Bottega Veneta bag.

A Checkboard Print Cardigan

This fall, elevate your errand-running outfits with a cozy checkerboard print cardigan and two-toned sneakers. Bieber loves her Nikes.

A Business-Casual Look

This outfit feels business casual with a slight edge thanks to the collared crop top. If the top is NSFW, wear a shirt of your choice and spice up your in-office look with a colorful handbag.

An Oversize Teddy Coat

Invest in an oversize teddy coat for winter. They can be styled with any look, from jeans and sneakers to a maxi dress worn with boots.

A Leather Blazer

Some days you just want to wear a white T-shirt and relaxed jeans. Take a style tip from Bieber and add on a classic leather blazer and a pair of Dr. Martens oxfords. These items will instantly transform your laid-back outfit into a sophisticated one.

An Elevated Athleisure Outfit

This fall, switch up your athleisure outfit. You can keep the sweatpants and sneakers, but instead of your usual hoodie wear a bodysuit for an unexpected twist. You can keep warm in a neutral-colored oversized coat (the one Bieber’s wearing is from Balenciaga).

A Pop Of Color

In typical Bieber fashion, there is a touch of color in her all-black outfit by way of her Bottega Veneta vest. The emerald green color trend is going strong for fall 2021, so test drive this color in your own outfits.

A Leather Jacket & Pants Combo

When you’re getting ready for a night out, wear a leather jacket and pants ensemble for some extra flair. The model went the high-fashion route as this entire look is from Saint Laurent.

A Croc-Like Leather Trench

As you can see, Bieber loves her leather pieces. This material doesn’t have to stick to the stereotypical black hue though, as here she went for a chocolate brown shade to complement her tan pants.

A Leather Black Dress

You probably own a black dress, but have you ever tried it in a leather option? If not, add one to your shopping list. While you’re at it, pick up a zebra print clutch, which can add a little pizzazz to your look.

A Furry Floor-Length Coat

Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021 declared that furry floor-length coats will be in this season. Select a bright outerwear color like yellow to stand out in a sea of black puffers. (Bieber’s fuzzy coat is from Bottega Veneta).

A Coordinating Look With Your Partner

To match with your partner in a non-obvious way, opt for wearing different shades within the same color family.

A Denim-On-Denim Outfit

A pop of red and white looks great in a denim-on-denim outfit. Pull the ultimate Bieber styling move and wear minimalist gold jewelry.

A Matching Bag & Shoe Moment

Bieber seemingly borrowed a fashion tip from actor Priyanka Chopra here: she matched her bag to her shoes. You can do the same with any two like-colored accessories in your own wardrobe.

A Bright Yellow Outfit

The model doesn’t typically wear color so this yellow matching leather set must have really spoke to her soul. The style tip here? If you’re going for a bold two-piece ensemble in the same shade, keep your footwear neutral.

A Bralette Under A Blazer

This fall, scoop up a pair of Bottega Veneta boots with colorful soles, so they can slyly match your bag of the same shade.

A Pop Of Color With Lipstick

Jeans and black boots are a classic look. For this outfit, Reilly styled Bieber in Ksubi jeans. If you’re wearing dark shades all around, put on some red lipstick for that pop of color.

An All-White Ensemble

All-white outfits are so simple, but impactful when done correctly. Don’t be afraid to mix and match different cream shades as Bieber did here. Sneak in a tiny pop of color with a belt.

A Transitional Outfit

On the East Coast, there is a small window of opportunity to wear both summer and fall pieces together in autumn. Take full advantage of that by styling your favorite strapless top with a knit skirt and cardigan.

A Blazer & Mini Skirt Set

Over-the-knee boots immediately elevate any street style outfit, especially if you’re on that miniskirt and boot trend.

A Monochromatic Ensemble

If wearing purple from head-to-toe isn’t part of your fashion aesthetic, opt for a different color — perhaps beige or blue? A monochromatic moment is always a do.

A Bralette & Cardigan Combo

Kendall Jenner and Bieber have similar styles as they both love wearing crop tops with straight-leg jeans. The next time you slip into your high-waisted bottoms, style them with a bralette and matching cardigan.

A High-Heel Fashion Moment

Instead of lacing up the straps of your heels underneath your pants, wrap them around your pants. This quick and easy styling hack gives your outfit that fashion-girl touch.