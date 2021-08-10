Cardi B Shows You How To Style The New Version Of Chelsea Boots

Last year, you couldn’t escape ‘90s shoe trends such as chunky lug-soles and fluorescent hues. This season, it’s proving to be the same. Take a look at any major retailer and you’ll notice loafers, ankle boots, and even sandals have all received an elevated design. Celebrities and fashion girls alike have embraced this boost in height, with the most recent being Cardi B. She wore Chelsea boots with neon green-trimmed soles. Unlike the original, all-black ankle style you normally see, Cardi B’s Bottega Veneta pair featured a bright pop of color — enough to catch your attention and make you want a pair.

The singer wore the boots with a body-hugging mini dress and her striking hair almost matched the soles of her footwear, too. Cardi B is never afraid of incorporate colorful, bold statement pieces into her everyday looks — note her colossal-sized Chanel bag or camo-themed accessories — so this ensemble reflected her outgoing personality. Not everyone would want to rock neon-green sole booties, but for those who are loving this look: You can easily recreate the outfit with your own favorite little black dress, a leather jacket, and similar chunky boots. The big plus here is that you won’t have to worry about your feet hurting in heels when you’re going out.

Cardi B’s exact Chelsea boots are still available for purchase. And if you don’t like the color green, the shoes come in a variety of hues such as periwinkle, peach pink, and plum purple. The strip of color on the soles will become your new favorite boot detail and the style is guaranteed to be everywhere come fall 2021. In fact, other brands like Jil Sander and Baxter Wood already have their own boot iterations. For a completely waterproof pair, try Stutterheim’s offering. You’ll be bringing that much-needed color and fun into your autumn/winter outfits.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.