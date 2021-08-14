Every year in early August, my mind begins drifting off in anticipation of September. I feel guilty, of course, after willing summer to arrive for nine whole months of the year, only to then just hand away the final of those three short months so quickly, but to put it simply — nothing compares to fall fashion. The boots! The jackets! The knits! A whole new world of fresh outfit ideas and decadent layering is upon us in less than 30 days and my head and heart are already in the thick of it. Topping my list: styling my summer miniskirts with boots.

Since I absolutely cannot wait any longer, I’ve begun incorporating the fall 2021 trends already adopted by the fashion set into my wardrobe, navigating the dilemma of transitional dressing. The miniskirt is the ideal summer-to-fall piece and has made a notorious resurgence this last year after dominating the SS21 runways. In its Y2K heyday, the miniskirt was the ultimate status symbol. Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Mischa Barton were just a few of the It girls who made the iconic look, and today we have a new group leading the trend (Kendall and Dua Lipa, we see you), reinforcing the fact everything old becomes new once again.

The 2021 way to wear the miniskirt adds a bit more polish to this cult-favorite ‘00s outfit, all the while keeping the look edgy, feminine, and sexy. We’ve seen it on the runways and we’ve seen it demonstrated by the street style crowd, with so much inspiration to pull from. While you can pair the miniskirt with just about any shoe, like a chunky loafer à la Hailey Bieber, or a strappy sandal for those still 80-degree nights, my personal favorite iteration is the miniskirt with a knee-high boot. I love contrasting the abbreviated hemline of a micro mini with a long, tall boot shaft for the leg-lengthening effect and of course, for making a statement. Throw on a crop top or simple white t-shirt on warmer days, while an oversized sweater or a long trench coat will complete the look on cooler occasions. Any of the above will pair perfectly for a day or night affair. And once the temperatures actually drop to cold, you can even throw on a pair of sheer or printed tights for an extra layer of warmth, making the look wearable through the rest of 2021.

There are so many ways to pull off the miniskirt — 2021 edition — that you simply can’t go wrong, and believe it or not, this head-turning look is easier to wear than you might think. Below are the three miniskirt and knee-high boot outfits I’ll be wearing nonstop through the upcoming season, and if I were you, I’d be embracing them too.

Everyday Uniform

This will be my go-to off-duty look, so comfort is key with a low-heeled boot. Choosing separates in neutral hues also tones down the outfit for daytime, while keeping it transitional for those desk-to-dinner days. It works for almost any situation, be it a day at the office, weekend errands, or Friday date night. Plus, a leather mini skirt will never go out of style.

Business Chic

Everybody loves a good matching set, so it’s an obvious choice to pair a mini skirt version with knee-high boots. My goal is to go full-blown Clueless in this business-chic spin with a perfectly tailored, tweed mini skirt suit. With the boots, contrast the feminine skirt suit with a pair of chunky lug sole boots — you’ll keep the outfit spicy with that unexpected edge, and be very happy walking around all day.

Night Out On The Town

A night out on the town calls for a splash of color to get you in the right mood. Go bold with a vibrant shade that stands out against the crowd. If having a bright-colored boot and skirt is just a tad too much, play it down with a simple, black outfit and a bold-colored boot. I promise you’ll get a million compliments everywhere you go, and you’ll feel like a million bucks too.