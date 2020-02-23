Plaids tend to be a mainstay for the fall and winter seasons, but this season it's all about a new, equally punk motif: The checkerboard print is the Fall 2020 runway trend that's popped up everywhere. Sure, you love the edgy aspect of the grungy plaids you're used to seeing year after year (that Burberry is still holding onto today), but there's something about the checker print that feels like plaid's older, cooler sister.

As one of 2020's first fashion weeks, Copenhagen was one of the best indicators of the trends to come, and those Danes were onto something, because after the style popping up in Denmark, it's continued to pop up in every major city. From Palm Angels in New York, which executed the trend quite literally, to Arthur Arbesser in Milan who made the case for more of a psychedelic, warped check, you can now say for sure that this trend will be everywhere come fall. And that's the thing to note about it, really: There's no one right way to do it. Some takes skew toward a preppier gingham, while some are oversized and other checks are dizzyingly small, and it's sure to take many more forms through the end of the year. It's the kind of trend that's impactful, but can work for every style.

Keep scrolling for a complete low-down on this season's best takes on the trend so far.

Checkerboard Print Trend: Kiko Kostadinov

This fall-ready knit is a perfectly color-blocked take on an oversized checkerboard effect, and the little detail on the pant ties it all together.

Checkerboard Print Trend: Palm Angels

How about a checkered bolero? Hint: it plays well with leather pants.

Checkerboard Print Trend: Coach

Stuart Vevers incorporated a vintage-inspired vest in one of the show's many street-casual looks.

Checkerboard Print Trend: Mara Hoffman

An oversized gingham has a similar checkerboard effect, especially when worn head-to-toe.

Checkerboard Print Trend: Elder Statesman

These checkered trousers look great from all angles.

Checkerboard Print Trend: Christopher Kane

For a more geometric, evening-ready approach, check out this triangle variation that still passes for a unique variation of checkerboard in our book.

Checkerboard Print Trend: Preen By Thorton Bregazzi

This checked midi skirt makes for a cool pairing with over-the-knee moto boots.

Checkerboard Print Trend: Ashish

Even with this trend, a little sparkle never hurts.

Checkerboard Print Trend: Ashley Williams

In London, we spotted this rhombus-check on an itty-bitty statement bag.

Checkerboard Print Trend: Arthur Arbesser

Arthur Arbesser tried a more fluid take on the print in Milan.

Checkerboard Print Trend: Eckahus Latta

Eckhaus Latta knows how to make wearable, everyday outfits that still feel statement-making.

Checkerboard Print Trend: Moncler 8 Richard Quinn

For his Moncler collaboration, Richard Quinn did a picnic check in a '60s-inspired minidress (and matching bag).

Checkerboard Print Trend: Erdem

At Erdem a black and white checker made an appearance on the runway, always cut with a feminine touch.