For years now, leopard print has become so popular it is now considered a neutral. That said, over the past few seasons, zebra print, leopard's slightly less overused and arguably more versatile cousin, has risen to the fore. Continuing to surface on both the runways and the streets during Fall/Winter 2020 fashion month, it's clear the zebra print trend is going nowhere. But, as with any trend that has either superhuman staying power or returns with the same cyclical regularity as a winter cold, the challenge becomes finding fresh ways to incorporate it into your wardrobe. Thankfully, there's an abundance of inspiration and plenty of options, from affordable to aspirational, for you to shop.

Starting, for example, with the stunning iterations showed by Khaite for Fall 2020. Essentially a study in mastering print through a refined and restrained lens, the entire collection incorporated pops of scarf prints, dashes of crystals and yes, a hefty dose of zebra print. Shown on everything from a floor-length dress to a structured mini skirt, the standout version came in the form of structured silk trousers, cut wide through the leg, high on the waist and cropped at the ankle. The boyish silhouette balanced the overt bombshell-ness of the print, and the styling added a final dose of cool. Styled with flats, a loosely tied neck scarf and a billowing chain-link print blouse left unbuttoned from the bust, Bella Hadid opened the show in the look, making it feel even cooler.

Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a more uptown iteration, there was Versace's use of the print, which should, unsurprisingly, appeal to anyone who is a fan of making a statement. The genius of this look lies in its counterintuitive ability to treat the loud pattern as nothing special. When paired with a vibrant floral top and a houndstooth coat, the zebra print pencil skirt becomes almost an afterthought, but an intriguing one at that. It's essentially the perfect look for the power dresser who really wants to let their creative flag fly. Whether you opt for ladylike extras like a top handle purse and Mary Jane heels (as it was shown on the runway), or a more sedate boot and tote, the result is equally high-impact.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Finally, for a fresh and young spin on the print, there was the head-to-toe look at A.W.A.K.E. MODE's show. While it also cropped up on trousers and skirts, it was the tiered look that included a halter-neck pleated dress, worn over a wide leg pant with a built-in asymmetrical pleated skirt that was the standout. Layering multiple pieces in the same print, while creating a sleek overall silhouette, is not only a unique spin on the trend but a great option for transitioning to warmer weather. Plus you'll get to wear each item individually as well.

Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images

Here, a few of the best zebra print pieces on the market right now.