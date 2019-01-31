Priyanka Chopra Has A Brilliant Hack For Always Choosing The Right Shoes

The next time you find yourself standing in front of your closet, unsure how to pick the right shoes to ground your outfit, look towards Priyanka Chopra's brilliant stying trick for a little guidance. Her hack is so subtle, it's quite possible (in fact, it's highly likely) that you never even noticed it. A deeper look at some of her best ensembles to date reveals that Chopra is a pro at matching her shoes to her outfit. Sounds pretty foolproof, no? Say Chopra wears, for example, a red dress with gold detailing on the belt. She could easily wear black pumps (or nude ones, too), but based on the actor's easy-to-follow shoe recipe, she would pick either a pair of red or gold heels to pull the look together.

Not only does her dressing hack take the stress out of figuring out which shoes to wear with what, but it also makes every outfit appear instantly more elevated and streamlined. Just take a peek at Chopra's outfits, below, as proof. Ahead, TZR rounded up the actor's best ensembles, all of which demonstrate her brilliant shoe styling trick. The actor's easy-to-follow shoe algorithm is about to change your footwear game for good.

White Bag + White Strap Heels

If matching your shoes to a main piece in your outfit (like a dress, top, or pants) feels too coordinated for your tastes, try matching a bag to your shoes. Chopra mastered this subtle combo when she selected a pair of strappy white pumps to go with her mini FRAME bag.

Blue Jumpsuit + Blue Pumps

The next time you’re about to reach for shoes that aren’t in the same color family as your jumpsuit, stop. Take a look at how Chopra called upon a powerful all-blue moment with her one-piece, pumps, and bag. This head-to-toe monochromatic ensemble can easily be recreated with your favorite colorful wardrobe staples. Don’t worry about having all your hues be exactly the same shade, slight variations still works.

White Pants + White Boots

Chopra wore what was easily one of her most covetable looks. It consisted of white skinny jeans, a crisp white turtleneck, and a lime-green jacket. As for her shoe of choice? The actor slipped into a pair of white leather ankle boots that seamlessly coordinated with her white top and bottom. Had she chosen black shoes, instead, her overall getup wouldn't have felt as harmonious. Smart move, Chopra.

Orange Detailing + Orange Pumps

Chopra put her styling trick to use again when she attended the Longchamp fashion show back in Sept. 2018. She wore an orange-printed dress from the French luxury brand, which she teamed with a pair of orange pumps that not only elevated the overall ensemble, but also highlighted the citrusy-hued detailing on the frock. Look for shoes that match to one color detail in your ensemble (it doesn’t have to be orange).

Red Skirt + Red Ankle Boots

This outfit easily ranks as one of her best ensembles. The oversized turtleneck and matching jacket are definite standouts, but the styling element that simply can't be beat? The red skirt and crimson-colored boot coordination. If you’re opting for a more colorful lower half, as Chopra did, keep the upper portion neutral. Should you not be into the red combo, try yellow.

Gold Belt Buckle + Gold Heels

This may be the most subtle outfit-to-shoe coordination example yet and it's also the most brilliant. Chopra chose to pull from the dress' gold belt detailing by grounding the look with a pair of gold, metallic heels that really made the minidress’ hardware pop.