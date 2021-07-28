Denim can be worn year round. You have your favorite pair of loose-fitting jeans for winter, your ‘90s denim miniskirt for summer, and a trusty jean jacket for fall. For the warmer seasons, most people naturally gravitate towards wearing one item in this category — as too much of this fabric can make you hot — but not Gigi Hadid. Hadid wore a denim-on-denim outfit in the middle of summer, proving there is a way to make this look work in scorching temperatures. Her ensemble consisted of an oversized shirt from the H&M x Brock Collection collab paired with shorts — therein lies the trick as the bottoms offered ventilation. She styled the carefree look with black high-top sneakers and white crew-length socks.

If you’re surprised the model went with this type of outfit, versus a breezy floral dress, for a day out in New York City, you’ll recall she’s an avid fan of denim. (She even celebrated her 24th birthday two years ago with an all-denim dress code.) It’s one of her casual off-duty staples and her shirt, in particular, is ideal for summer, especially if she’s navigating between indoor (air conditioners are always on full blast) and outdoor spaces. She can simply unbutton the shirt and wrap it around her waist when it gets too cold, but for those unexpectedly chilly moments, slip it back on. The model also showed that you don’t have to wear denim pieces in the same washes — her shirt was darker than her shorts — for your outfit to look cool.

Anyone can easily recreate Hadid’s ensemble by utilizing the same denim staples in their closets. If you don’t own any of these items yet, don’t worry. Ahead, you can shop similar oversized, relaxed shirts and shorts to get the look. For those who are unsure about rocking a denim-on-denim ensemble for summer, you can try these denim shorts outfit ideas or copy Emily Ratajkowski’s denim bralette with jeans combo. There are countless ways to put your own spin on the style.

