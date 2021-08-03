10 Celebrity-Approved Matching Sets To Try

A one-and-done easy outfit.

By Vivien Lee
@gabunion
Gabrielle Union wearing a matching set from Samantha Black in June 2021.

Bella Hadid

For a flirty take on co-ords, look to Hadid’s Susamusa floral cardigan and skirt set. The top was held together by just two buttons.Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Leave the boring LBD behind for your next party and dress up in a funky zebra print outfit. The bralette and high-waisted pants combo feels fresh and fun.GAMR/D.CASTRO / BACKGRID

Tap