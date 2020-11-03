These days, it’s easy to be a creature of comfort — especially with the variety of loungewear available. That said, if you’ve spent the last eight months wearing sweats day-in and day-out, you may be getting antsy for a bit more polish. Luckily, one of this season’s biggest trends is slouchy, oversized suits. These cool, minimally tailored suits allow you to swap out your sweatsuits for something dressier without sacrificing your comfort.

Looser, menswear silhouettes have been gaining popularity over the last few runway seasons, with major brands like Fendi, The Row, and Louis Vuitton presenting their own iterations. Earlier this fall, Jennifer Lopez sported oversized menswear-inspired staples, giving the trend a celebrity seal of approval. But, perhaps the best source of inspiration is the Instagram trendsetters putting their own twist on the look. To see how these women style this more casual iteration of suiting and then shop their looks, browse below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Style Oversized Suits: Coordinated Suit With Bralette

Pair a relaxed, coordinated suit with a simple black bralette underneath for an easy, low-key approach to the trend.

How To Style Oversized Suits: Mix And Match Pieces

If you want to get the most out of your suits, mix and match oversized blazers and trousers in a similar color palette.

How To Style Oversized Suits: Trousers Tucked In To Knee-High Boots

If you want to give your suit looks an old-school twist, tuck your trousers into black knee-high leather boots.

How To Style Oversized Suits: Matching Set With A Statement Bag

If you want to elevate your oversized suit for an outing, pair it with a unique statement bag and mules in a coordinated hue.

How To Style Oversized Suits: Greige Suit With Minimal Jewelry

You'll never go wrong with a classic suit in a neutral hue. Style it with a tank underneath, and add simple jewelry, like a chain necklace.

How To Style Oversized Suits: Blazer Shirt and Ankle Boots

A casual dark-hued suit is the perfect canvas for a bright pair of statement boots.

How To Style Oversized Suits: Three-Piece Suit

You can also combine relaxed suiting with a matching vest, embracing the three-piece suit trend for a sartorial double-whammy. Give it a casual feel with white sneakers.

How To Style Oversized Suits: Bucket Hat and Lug-Sole Boots

Pair your oversized suit with casual staples like a T-shirt, bucket hat, and lug-sole rain boots for an effortlessly cool take on fall's most popular trends.

How To Style Oversized Suits: Feminine Blouse and High-Waisted Trousers

To balance out the menswear feel of a slouchy, oversized suit, try pairing with a delicate blouse with lace details.

How To Style Oversized Suits: Brown Suit With Air Force 1s

Want to put a streetwear spin on the polished look? Wear a pair of vibrant Air Force 1s to give it a cool and casual touch. A cropped top beneath your blazer is a fun way to show a little skin.

How To Style Oversized Suits: Minimalist Matching

For those who prefer a more classic approach to the trend, style a simple black suit with minimalist loafers or boots.