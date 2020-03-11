Come March, frigid temps finally begin to give way to sunny, 50-degree weather. But dressing for in-between seasons can feel like you're simply throwing mismatched staples together. To keep things fresh, instead consider ways to reimagine classic combos. One easy place to start is new takes on pairing jeans and boots in 2020, changing the styling and trends of choice to make an easy duo feel fresh all over again.

Adding one or two new styles (say an influencer-approved square-toe boot or an on-trend dark denim) makes the tried-and-true combination feel current. And even if you're subject to March squalls and April showers, you won't be left feeling underdressed. By paying attention to small-yet-impactful styling tricks, such as tucking baggy denim into tall boots, a practical ensemble can also be of the moment. Similarly combat boots and over-the-knee iterations can both be pared with a simple vintage jeans, and still make an outfit feel purposeful and put together. Scroll on for the outfit inspiration that will have you reaching for your boots way into spring.

Jeans And Boots For Spring: Off The Cuff

Shutterstock

Street-style stars are wearing combat boots on repeat, and if you fall into this category, allow us to bring you the coolest complement: pearl-embellished denim. Cargo style jeans add to the utilitarian vibe that hits just the right note with this ladylike-yet-edgy ensemble.

Jeans And Boots For Spring: Contrasting Neutrals

Make white jeans your go-to and style with a sturdy lace-up boot. Contrasting your everyday black boots with a "stick of butter" outfit makes your go-to shoes feel fresh.

Jeans And Boots For Spring: Boiler Suit + Classic Black Boot

Spring means that you can start to lighten up on layers, and a denim one-piece is an easy outfit. Sleek, black boots add an element of sophistication to the one-and-done piece.

Jeans And Boots For Spring: Snakeskin Statement

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Reconstruct a Canadian Tuxedo with a snakeskin-printed boot for a statement look. With a slouchier, distressed denim silhouette, seek out a tall boot that creates structure. For a modern take on denim-on-denim look, finish with brown accessories like a long puffer coat and a brown leather belt.

Jeans And Boots For Spring: Ombré Effect

Black boots are the foundation of nearly every winter wardrobe. Pair them with dark-to-light gray jeans to create a gradient illusion. A fuzzy white sweater, jacket and tote bag keeps this a head-turning ombré outfit.

Jeans And Boots For Spring: All-White Sporty + Colorful Boots

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

In an all-black rut? Switch out your dark underpinning for all-white sporty pieces, featuring straight-leg jeans and a collared top. To make the single neutral stand out, try a boot in a hunter green for a cool contrast. Lean into your athletic side with a baseball cap and oversized blazer.

Jeans And Boots For Spring: Monochromatic Ecru

Nothing adds polish quicker than mixing monochromatic textures. A light-colored jean (think: ecru or beige) with a coordinated boot in a different texture – especially the suede variety – is an easy way to look sophisticated. A shearling coat in the shade creates a distinct look, but feel free to leave it behind once it's warm enough.

Jeans And Boots For Spring: '90s Grunge

Let your inner '90s child out with the a classic: combat boots and straight-leg denim. Doc Martens, mid-wash jeans, and plaid flannels are a match made in heaven, and a crop top underneath will make this nostalgic look night life-ready.

Jeans And Boots For Spring: Voluptuous Bottoms + Crisp White Booties

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Embrace the season's acid-wash trend by teaming versatile white boots with paper bag trousers in the faded style. The volume of slouchy pants balances the feminine feel of the crisp white shoe. Style with a structured white tweed jacket to give the oversized bottoms structure.

Jeans And Boots For Spring: Cuffed Denim + Knee-High Statement Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

While your first instinct may tuck denim into a pair a knee-high boot (this season's It outfit), try a tailored pair of cuffed jeans to draw attention to statement shoe. Play off the warm hues of the zebra-print boot and look for an orange-y knit, olive green oversized puffer, and the bag-of-the-moment (a pouch clutch) in a camel color.