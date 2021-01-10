Hailey Bieber fans fall into several categories. Some are obsessed with her and Justin Bieber's super-sweet marriage; others, her knack for putting together the perfect luxe-casual outfit (blazer, bralette, and Levi 501's — check). Either way, all will instantly recognize Hailey Bieber's favorite pieces from her jewelry box, which haven't left her style rotation since quarantine began. Not only are some shockingly affordable, checking in at the under-$200 price point — a few in particular are even named after her.

In every selfie the model posts, three pieces make an appearance: two herringbone necklaces (from jewelry brand Fallon) and a celestial coin pendant (by Anita Ko), all in glinting yellow gold. They're her wear-everywhere pieces, whether she is hanging out at the beach or at home with her beau. Fallon designer, Dana Lorenz, went so far as to name the pieces after Bieber.

“Back in late spring, when everyone was in lockdown, Hailey was all of a sudden posting selfies daily in the herringbone chains," Lorenz shares with TZR over email. "I felt like it made people feel better to be able to buy something special, even to wear with a sweatshirt on their sofa. We owed it to Hailey to name the pieces after her!”

To browse these pieces, as well as the rest of her top favorites from the brand, scroll below.

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Jewelry Pieces: Chunky Hoops & Layered Necklaces

In this sun-kissed selfie, Bieber put her layered necklaces on full display, along with her Jennifer Fisher Natasha Huggies, which are also known to be a repeat player from her jewelry box. While the short "Hailey" necklace is sold out, the medium is still in stock as well as her Sagittarius coin necklace from Anita Ko and her hoops.

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Jewelry Pieces: Snake & Dome Ring

While sipping on her morning coffee, Bieber's golden rings — both of which are from Jacquie Aiche — glimmered. The Cevon Snake ring is no longer available, but its diamond-embedded alternative is. Her original dome-shape ring is also still in stock, which nailed the bubble ring trend.

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Jewelry Pieces: Rolex Watch & Loop Earrings

For a day in the studio with her dearest husband, Bieber wore a flashy gold Rolex Lady-Datejust (that has a whopping price tag of $22,995), along with Anita Ko's Bianca earrings. This look proves that her preference for gold metals extends through to timepieces, too.

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Jewelry Pieces: Braided Hoops

Bieber is a known fan of the textured hoop earrings look that Mejuri has been widely credited for thanks to its croissant jewelry offerings. The model opted for Braided Hoops from Anita Ko, however.