Hailey Bieber’s Date-Night Jeans Are Only $40

No matter how many of-the-moment items you buy, whether it’s a Y2K-inspired ring or a micro-string bikini, you’ll always return to the classics. Think of staples like white T-shirts, a trusty black heel, leggings, or jeans. Since these always reside in your closet, it’s easy to pull them out whenever you need to. Hailey Bieber knows this all too well. The model, who has every on-trend item at her disposal (she is a Hollywood star after all), still keeps the classics close to her heart. In fact, on June 9, Bieber wore a pair of $40 jeans from Brandy Melville with a white tank and officially called it a day.

While stepping out with friends and then later on a date with her husband, Bieber dressed down in the ultimate West Coast ensemble. She wore Brandy Melville’s Feanne Light Wash Jeans, a white top, and her go-to Nike Air Force 1s. The model loves this sneaker and has been spotted out in these white kicks multiple times already this year. Aside from a few gold necklaces — they were from Anita Ko and Fallon — the only other accessory containing color came in the form of Bieber’s ruched shoulder bag from Nanushka. The jeans were clearly the star of the show, however, with a cool faded vintage blue wash and thick pipping details. It has a high-rise relaxed fit and, surprisingly, is still available to shop.

SPOT-Rachpoot/BACKGRID

The jeans are exactly the kind of denim piece you’d want to keep in your closet for years to come. They can be worn for any type of outing, whether you’re grabbing food with friends (as Bieber did) or when you officially make your way back into the office. You may want to skip the cropped tank and style the bottoms with a more work-friendly blouse, though. Regardless, the Brandy Melville item was not only a versatile purchase on Bieber’s part, but it also was a budget-friendly one. The only thing better than a pair of well-fitting blue jeans is one that doesn’t put a dent in your shopping budget.

Although Bieber’s specific pair only comes in a size small for now, TZR found some similar slightly baggy denim styles to shop ahead. Should you be unsure of how to style this type of jeans, give these outfit options a try.

