You'll be hard-pressed in finding someone who masters the glamor of an off-duty model better than Hailey Bieber. When she's out and about on the streets of Los Angeles — often with a green juice from Erewhon Market in hand and husband Justin Bieber in tow — the model always exudes a laidback yet luxurious aesthetic. How does she emulate that nearly oxymoronic style combo of casual elegance? It's likely thanks to Bieber's five wardrobe staples, which yield effortless ensembles every time. In addition, her fundamental je ne sais quois aura results in a "I'm not trying, but I know I look good" vibe. The best part is that Bieber's outfits are easy to replicate.

When you break down her looks, they typically employ an oversized silhouette — sometimes in the form of a boxy blazer, other times it masquerades as a chunky sneaker. Bieber's iconic essentials also include biker shorts, baggy pants, and a good assortment of West Coast-approved coats. The 24 year old, with the help of her stylist Maeve Reilly, clearly knows how to navigate the world of mixing basics with of-the-moment runway pieces. Below, you'll find an abridged style file of Bieber's most trusted closet staples as well as similar pieces to shop, so you, too, can get her effortless look. Grab a fresh-pressed juice and scroll ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bieber's Wardrobe Staples: Chunky Sneakers

Photo by GC Images

The controversial dad sneaker trend — are they ugly? are they fashionably ugly to the point of being cute? — was never a debate in Bieber's book: she liked them from the start. The model has consistently worn this style throughout the years from various brands such as New Balance, Adidas, and Balenciaga. The latter famously brought dad sneakers back into every fashion lover's lexicon with the reveal of its Triple S kicks on the Fall/Winter 2017 runway and from there, chunky "ugly" shoes have lived on. It's easy to see why these cushioned shoes have become Bieber's footwear of choice: they're comfortable and make a statement as soon as she steps out the door. Here, Bieber styled her New Balance kicks with an Aritzia sweater, leather leggings, and a buttoned-up duster coat.

Bieber's Wardrobe Staples: Oversized Blazer

Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images

The model has a penchant for playing with proportions, whether that's wearing baggy bottoms and a more formfitting crop shirt on top or slipping on an oversize outerwear. One of her favorite coverup pieces is the oversized blazer, which she owns in muted colors like gray and beige in addition to a classic houndstooth or check print. Since the weather in Los Angeles doesn't require its residents to regularly don puffer coats, a blazer is an optimal choice. For Bieber, she typically styles her blazers with cutoff shorts or jeans, as seen above, or with baggy trousers.

Bieber's Wardrobe Staples: Tailored Coats

Photo by BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It's common knowledge to Bieber's fans that she has an arsenal of statement coats at her disposal such as a luxe teddy coat from Prada or a voluminous puffer jacket from Aritzia. One design she ordinarily gravitates towards are tailored coats like sleek leather trenches or an oversized jacket. Her stylist Maeve Reilly often documents the model's outerwear choices on Instagram, giving fans a closer glimpse at how to channel Bieber's style. Back in January 2021, Reilly shared a photo of the star in a tailored, padded-shoulder coat and wrote, "Balenciaga babe @haileybieber." Her coat selections usually come in neutral shades with a pop of color here and there, like when she wore this vibrant green Staud coat with a white crop top and high-waisted jeans.

Bieber's Wardrobe Staples: Biker Shorts

Photo by Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images

The biker shorts trend popped up in 2018 and hasn't completely disappeared since. It's now become an accepted part of an athleisure outfit — a look the celebrity crew rapidly adopted. Bieber is one of the stars who consistently sports this casual bottom, whether it's pairing it with a crop top post-workout or with one of her often called-upon pieces like the oversized blazer. When it comes to biker shorts, be it a neon color palette or super-short length — you name it, Bieber's worn it. Here, she styled her bright orange biker shorts with a gray long-sleeve crop top and a pair of Yeezy slides in Bone. In a memorable moment from 2019, Bieber even channeled Princess Diana in biker shorts for a photo shoot, proving this staple will never fade away.

Bieber's Wardrobe Staples: Baggy Jeans

Gotham/GC Images

Baggy jeans are a crucial element to Bieber's laidback, Californian style. The model has this denim style in assorted washes, be it a dark high-waisted pair or a lighter blue coloring, as pictured above. Her choice of footwear with jeans is almost always a sneaker and on top, to balance out the proportions, she goes for bodysuits or crop tops. Here, Bieber checks off all the aforementioned style boxes with her slouchy jeans, cropped sweater, white sneakers, and almost $10,000 Bottega Veneta coat.