For those who are located in a cold climate, you know the importance of stocking up on warm jackets come mid-October. On top of its practical purposes, a trendy topper can instantly bring your whole look to the next level. So, why not choose the best of the best? In fact, it’s not too early to start thinking about the coat trends from Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021 you want to invest in. Because yes, you deserve to be bundled up in the chicest pieces available on the market.

Whether your ideal outerwear is playful or sleek and elevated, this season, designers in all four cities showcased a slew of coat styles that you’ll want to get your hands on. Thankfully, with the range of cozy trends offered up, you don’t have to ditch comfort completely. In fact, you can leave your house (basically) wearing a luxe blanket thanks to the funky ponchos displayed. But, if you’re itching to feel fancy once again, you have plenty of options to turn to (think: chic furry collars and colorful leather).

Ahead, shop eight coat trends that dominated Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021. With the cold temperatures sticking around a bit longer, you can even begin sporting these top styles right this second.

Coat Trend At Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021: Poncho

Courtesy Of Gabriela Hearst

Don’t want to leave the house without your security blanket? Well, a poncho is the next best thing. Lucky for you, lots of brands showed the blanket-like coat this fashion month. Choose a cool crochet iteration like the one displayed at Gabriela Hearst, or, opt for a style with fun fringe like Jonathan Simkhai’s poncho.

Courtesy Of Jonathan Simkhai

Courtesy Of Marni

Coat Trend At Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021: Metallic

Courtesy Of Chanel

If you’re on a mission to stand out in the crowd, a metallic jacket is exactly what you’ll need to do so. Go for a sleek Chanel-approved trench coat paired with polished black knee-high boots. If you really want to make a statement, choose a style with a bright color in it, like Balmain’s orange quilted edition. And, for frigid winter days, a metallic coat with a shearling interior (such as the one shown at Courrèges) will keep you equal parts toasty and trendy.

Courtesy Of Balmain

Courtesy Of Courrèges

Coat Trend At Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021: Two-Tone

Courtesy Of Jason Wu

If you’re having a hard time choosing what color to purchase a new jacket in, going for a two-tone style will let you have the best of both worlds. Jason Wu and Tod's offered up versatile color combinations with navy blue, royal blue, and khaki hues, while Roksanda’s brown and hot pink iteration was a bit more playful.

Courtesy Of Roksanda

Courtesy Of Tod's

Coat Trend At Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021: Furry Collar

Courtesy Of Khaite

The furry collar trend kicked off during Copenhagen fashion week, and remained a prominent look all throughout fashion month. Khaite and Courrèges incorporated the fuzzy addition onto luxe leather jackets, while Lanvin decided to detail a wool coat with the cozy collar.

Courtesy Of Lanvin

Courtesy Of Courrèges

Coat Trend At Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021: Furry To The Max

Courtesy Of 16Arlington

This season, brands were all in agreement that the furrier the coat, the better. From 16Arlington’s bright orange furry jacket to the ankle-length styles on display at Petar Petrov and Marni (and Fendi, Prada, Givenchy... you get the picture), you’ll have plenty of warm iterations to pick from.

Courtesy Of Petar Petrov

Courtesy Of Marni

Coat Trend At Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021: Quilted

Courtesy Of Emilio Pucci

Quilted jackets have been around for some time now, thanks to Burberry’s iconic style. Lately, fashion girls have been loving the quilted trend with a colorful twist — a favorite street style look from the Spring/Summer 2021 shows. And on the runways for Fall/Winter 2021, brands like Emilio Pucci, Borbonese, and Vaquera gave the look their stamp of approval.

Courtesy Of Borbonese

Courtesy Of Vaquera

Coat Trend At Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021: Super Puffy Puffers

Courtesy Of Ottolinger

If next winter’s forecast calls for lots of snow, you’ll want to upgrade your puffer jacket to a super puffy runway-approved silhouette. Whether you prefer a short or long puffer coat length, you’ll be wishing you invested in one of these oversized pieces years ago.

Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton

Courtesy Of Khaite

Coat Trend At Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021: Colorful Leather

Courtesy Of Alberta Ferretti

Black leather jackets will always remain a classic, but, if you’re eager for an option that’s a bit more lively, the runways have you covered. Between the forest green shade at Alberta Ferretti to Jil Sander’s mustard yellow hue, you can go as colorful as your heart desires.

Courtesy Of Salvatore Ferragamo