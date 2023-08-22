If you’re not already tuning into Gwyneth Paltrow’s monthly #OOTD roundups on her Instagram, you’re definitely missing out. Every month or so, Paltrow surveys her camera roll and shares a photo dump of her recent stealth wealth lewks from luxury ateliers like Alaïa, Prada, Dries Van Noten, and of course, her go-to designer, Gucci. Usually her selfies feature just her own outfit, but in her latest IG post, Paltrow matched with daughter Apple Martin in green Hunter boots — an adorable essential for the current rainy California weather.

On Aug. 21, the Iron Man actor shared seven looks to her curated IG. Her preppy look next to Martin’s cottagecore mini dress and the duo’s matching rain boots were by far our favorite. The actor wore a white blouse from her brand, G. Label by goop, with Rosie Assoulin green plaid shorts that perfectly matched the emerald hue of the Hunter galoshes. She styled her signature blonde locks in a slicked-back bun and opted for no makeup on that gloomy day.

Martin, a.k.a. Paltrow’s mini-me, wore a Gucci ivory prairie shirt dress and a basket tote — a must-have warm-weather staple. The 19 year old accessorized with lots of layered gold necklaces — her go-to jewelry preference — and of course, the same green boots. Her blonde strands were loose, with an undone, natural curl — perhaps a direct result of the Cali humidity.

Even though we can’t get enough of this mother-daughter matching moment, we’d be remiss in dismissing her other outfits. Every mirror selfie features classic pieces from Paltrow’s own label — a halter bodysuit and maxi skirt navy blue combo, a vibrant crewneck sweater and white shorts, and a striped button-down paired with the same high-waisted shorts, to name a few. You’ll find, below, endless summer to fall transitional outfit ideas, so take notes.

Take it from us, you’ll want to set up IG notifications so you never miss another Paltrow #OOTD roundup. While we wait for her next camera roll reveal, shop the TZR-approved pieces ahead to channel her and Martin’s styles.