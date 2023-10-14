Emily Ratajkowski's affinity for an unexpected fashion moment knows no bounds. (Who could ever forget her see-through midi and Salomon sneaker mash-up circa May 2022?) And as New York’s resident cool girl, hardly a day goes by without the My Body author strolling the Manhattan sidewalks in seriously spectacular off-duty looks. Not to mention, because she’s permanently based in the Big Apple (unlike many A-listers who spend most of their time on the West Coast), the model has mastered dressing for every season. And in our opinion, Ratajkowski's fall outfits are truly unparalleled.

Whether dropping off her toddler at preschool or taking her Husky-German Shepherd mix Colombo for a walk around the block, Ratajkowski never fails to keep fans guessing with her fashion choices — especially during the chilly months. Some days, for example, she’ll step out in a leather coat atop a tube top, while others, the model will rock a bright yellow trench coat and zebra print boots (this is EmRata we’re talking about). Needless to say? If you need some out-of-the-box autumn fashion inspiration, Ratajkowski is your girl.

So, without further ado, browse through the model’s best fall outfit ideas below. And make sure to keep close tabs on the New Yorker this season, as she’s bound to deliver another batch of need-to-try looks over the next few months.

Cozy & Cool

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

One thing to note about Ratajkowski’s fall wardrobe? She adores a good statement coat. In fact, just this week on Oct. 9, the model took to the streets in a faux leather fur-trimmed jacket from Blank NYC (which she first wore two years ago!). Elsewhere, she kept her color scheme feeling very on-brand for the season, adding black trousers and brown boots. Yep, we’ll definitely be recreating this one.

Fancy Footwear

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Eye-catching boots are also a mainstay in Ratajkowski's autumn wardrobe. Here, for example, she donned a pair of zebra knee-high shoes alongside a sunny yellow trench. However, if two statement pieces are too extreme for your fashion sense, simply stick to one and ground it with pared-back looks — problem solved.

Bundle Up

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Last November, Ratajkowski demonstrated a fun approach to styling an understated puffer: With skinny jeans tucked into knee-high lace-up boots. Try this casual-yet-chic combination for an errand-filled Saturday afternoon (because you never know who you’ll run into in the produce aisle).

Next-Level Layering

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Leave it to the model to nail transitional dressing. Above, she threw a leather coat atop what appears to be a bomber jacket and tube top (sure, wearing the skin-baring piece in the fall may sound a bit odd, but Ratajkowski proves it can be done with a little finesse). Finally, her relaxed kicks pulled together the low-key off-duty outfit.

Splash Of Color

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Known to throw a sartorial curveball with her looks, Ratajkowski offset this all-black outfit with fiery red boots (which happens to be a major trend right now!) while wandering around the West Village. New Yorkers, take note: This is a simple way to jazz up your signature color palette.