Ever since Maude Apatow landed the role of Lexi Howard, a quiet and bookish character in HBO’s Euphoria, the actor’s popularity has skyrocketed in Hollywood. Her fans, in particular, love Apatow’s unfiltered personality and style. The It girl not only sits front row at fashion shows, but she also rocks many imitable outfits at high-profile events like the Venice Film Festival, leaving her fans in awe. And even when she isn’t walking a glamorous red carpet, her off-duty style is just as good. Take Apatow’s Canada Goose x Reformation puffer jacket look for instance, which she posted about on Instagram earlier this week.

The outerwear came from Ref’s first-ever collaborative collection with the Canadian brand. The range dropped back in December 2022 and included eight pieces total — two puffers, two vests, three parkas, and a head scarf — that all came in a variety of vibrant prints and juicy hues like red and yellow. For Apatow, she went for a jacket style that featured a solid red shade on one side and a colorful geometric print on the other. The reversible puffer has dropped shoulders, a high stand collar, and a drawcord on the inside that can be adjusted for the perfect fit. The actor teamed her outerwear with a matching (and equally reversible) puffer scarf, which she tied around her head babushka-style.

The Reformation and Canada Goose partnership may seem like an unlikely partnership to some, but it has already resonated with celebrities in a major way. Take Jennifer Lopez, who wore the very same jacket as Apatow back in December 2022. As you can see below, the star styled it with technical nylon trousers from Max Mara, Timberland hiking boots, and a pair of mask-like sunglasses from AMAVII to finish the sporty look.

Now, here’s the best part: You can still scoop up Apatow and Lopez’s exact puffer in the edit, ahead. (The headscarf is unfortunately sold out, but you can get yourself on the waitlist here.) Then, check out additional jackets from the Ref x Canada Goose collab should you still have room in the budget to buy a few more items.